Four Downtown Subway Stations Revamped in MTA’s ‘Station Re-NEW-vation Program’

Four subway stations in downtown Manhattan received attention as part of the New York City Transit’s Station ‘Re-NEW-vation Program, the MTA said.

The stations improvements, included a deep cleaning of tracks, platforms and stairs and concrete repairs and tile replacement along the station walls.

“All the pieces matter when you talk about delivering the best possible service for customers,” said New York City Transit Senior Vice President of Subways Demetrius Crichlow.

“Normally when we talk about state of good repair, we are referring to the rails, but this program focuses on the station environment,” Crichlow continued. “NYC Transit crews have worked hard during these outages to completely renovate these stations, from repaving a broken piece of concrete at the top of the staircase down to installing new tile along the station walls.”

Manhattan stations that have been refurbished include Delancey/Essex and Canal Street on the J line, as well as Canal Street on the R/W line and 8th Ave on the L line. The MTA aims to complete a total of 50 stations by end of year across the five boroughs. The first round, that wraps up at the end of March, included 20 stations.

“Customers are returning to stations that feel new, hopefully inspiring some neighborhood pride, and making their commute more enjoyable,” said New York City Transit President Richard Davey.

“I can’t thank the NYC Transit team enough and am excited to further expand the program as we strive to provide faster, cleaner, and safer subway service.”