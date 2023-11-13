x
  1. Home
  2.  News

Four injured in Little Italy Blaze

Two fire figthers and two civilians were injured from a fire that erupted around 8 p.m. on Nov. 12 at 182 Hester St.

| 13 Nov 2023 | 03:43
    Firefighter enter apartment on Hester St. in Little Italy which raged over six floors before being brought under control. Photo: Citizen app
    Firefighter enter apartment on Hester St. in Little Italy which raged over six floors before being brought under control. Photo: Citizen app
    Two firefigthers were transported to area hospitals with minor burns after battling the Little Italy blaze on Nov. 12. Photo: Citizen
    Two firefigthers were transported to area hospitals with minor burns after battling the Little Italy blaze on Nov. 12. Photo: Citizen

A three alarm fire in Little Italy drew 138 firefighters and resulted in four injuries, two firefighters and two civilians.

The fire in the six story had spread over six floors and raged for two hours before it was brought under control. Two firefighters suffered minor burns and were transported to an area hospital, but FDNY spokesman Jim Long said they did not require overnight hospitalization.

Two civilians were treated at the scene of the blaze, which drew a response from firefighters shortly after 8 p.m. on November 12.

The cause of the fire at 182 Hester St. is under investigation by fire marshalls.