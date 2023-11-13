Four injured in Little Italy Blaze

A three alarm fire in Little Italy drew 138 firefighters and resulted in four injuries, two firefighters and two civilians.

The fire in the six story had spread over six floors and raged for two hours before it was brought under control. Two firefighters suffered minor burns and were transported to an area hospital, but FDNY spokesman Jim Long said they did not require overnight hospitalization.

Two civilians were treated at the scene of the blaze, which drew a response from firefighters shortly after 8 p.m. on November 12.

The cause of the fire at 182 Hester St. is under investigation by fire marshalls.