Free Glasses for April 8 Eclipse Are Available at Moynihan Hall

A total solar eclipse will be visible to many upstate New Yorkers on April 8, but Big Apple residents will still be able to experience an 89 percent eclipse. Eclipse-ready I LOVE NY sunglasses, which are free, will be available at the LIRR windows in Moynihan Train Hall from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. daily. Supplies are reportedly “extremely limited.” Eclipse-curious residents should therefore pick up a pair as soon as possible, as another total eclipse reportedly won’t come around until 2044.

NYC residents who want to view more than an 89 percent eclipse will have to head north to cities such as Syracuse, Buffalo, or Rochester. Beginning April 4, NASA will be hosting a series of events on the eclipse at Niagara Falls, which just so happens to be a prime viewing location.

”New York is ready to welcome millions of visitors, and my administration has been working hard to ensure everyone in the path of the eclipse can safely enjoy this rare event,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “I encourage anyone traveling for this experience to plan on arriving early to their destination and staying late to enjoy all of what our state has to offer.”

I LOVE NY is part of Empire State Development, an umbrella organization for two public-benefit corporations that promote economic development in NYS.

“I LOVE NY– ESD’s Division of Tourism–continues to promote safety first and encourages those traveling to consider an extended getaway to avoid the anticipated traffic and see even more of the incredible attractions that make New York State a world class destination,” ESD CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said.

If eclipse viewers are not able to get their hands on the limited-edition I LOVE NY glasses, they can always browse for similar products from a list of manufacturers verified by the American Astronomical Society (AAS). Indeed, the Governor’s Office has said that “warning” consumers about fake eclipse products is a priority.