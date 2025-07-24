Gallop-Out-Of-Jail Free Card? Coach Driver Acquitted in Horse-Whipping Case

A coach driver that drew the ire of animal lovers, after a video circulated of him whipping an exhausted horse on W. 45th St. a few years ago, has been acquitted of animal abuse charges in connection with the incident. The horse, Ryder, died not long afterwards. If convicted, he could have faced up to a year in prison.

Ian McKeever, 56, pleaded not guilty to charges of “overdriving” and “torturing animals” in connection with the incident. It occurred at around 4:45 p.m. on August 10, 2022, after McKeever had been driving the 26 year-old Ryder–a Standardbred–since around 9:30 a.m.

It was a blistering 94 degrees Fahrenheit. Bystanders say that Ryder collapsed, at which point McKeever reportedly began tugging on his reins and whipping him. The horse’s tongue could be seen lolling out of his mouth. A member of the NYPD Mounted Unit poured ice water on the animal in a bid to revive it, with Ryder eventually becoming able to stand 45 minutes later. He was taken to a stall on W. 28th St.

Dr. Laura Neistat, a forensic veterinarian with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, observed Ryder later. She determined that he scored a total of “2” on the 9-point Henneke Body Condition Score Scale, which measures the health of horses. Ryder was presenting longterm dental issues, a low white blood cell count, “free fluid” in his abdomen, and diminished platelets. He was diagnosed with heart disease and cancer, and later euthanized.

At one point, McKeever took the stand in his defense. The jury was seemingly persuaded by his testimony, namely his belief that nothing was seriously wrong with Ryder at the time, and that he didn’t intend to seriously injure the horse. He cited his decades of experience as a coach driver to make his case; McKeever began coaching in 1987, soon after immigrating to NYC from Ireland.

“You know, when we bring a horse up from Pennsylvania, especially a standardbred, they usually lose weight first. That’s why I wasn’t really concerned,” he reportedly told the courtroom. “I was giving him vitamins. I was giving him everything....he was being fed very well, as far as him eating.” He added that Ryder looked “perfectly fine” in his stall.

One of the jurors who voted to acquit McKeever, Tracy Winston, told the press that legislators should create better standards around horse care. “I don’t think Ian intentionally harmed Ryder. But I do question the system that allowed a visibly unwell horse to work in the August heat,” she said. “We need to reexamine the laws and regulations that govern this industry.”

She was further persuaded of her belief in McKeever’s innocence when she heard of Ryder’s cancer diagnosis. “When I heard...that the horse had cancer and was ultimately euthanized, that was a game changer for me. Cancer is cancer, whether in a human or an animal.”

In a statement shared with Straus News, Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg acknowledged the jury’s verdict: ”All animals deserve to be treated with the utmost of care. I thank the jury for dedicating their time to hear the evidence presented to them over these past five days. I also want to thank our prosecutors for presenting a thorough case based on the facts and evidence.”

“We will continue to investigate and bring cases where animals are harmed and mistreated,” Bragg added.