German Woman Killed by Hit and Run Driver Near Bryant Park

A hit-and-run driver fled the scene after a 50-year-old woman was killed near Bryant Park on Sept. 24 but police said they have a “person of interest” in connection with the collision that also injured her 55-year-old husband.

The accident happened at the intersection of E. 40th St. and Fifth Ave. shortly before 3 p.m. when the 40 year-old driver of a Toyota Sienna plowed into the couple who tourists from Germany. He drove his car from the scene cops said, but a “person of interest” was picked up at a few blocks away.

There had been no arrest at press time. The Toyota mini-van was sporting what appeared to be fake vanity plates with the words “TIMES SQUARE” on it.

The couple were crossing E. 40th St. in the crosswalk when the driver in a Toyota Sienna mini-van that was already in the crosswalk after trying to make the light began to quickly back up.The couple were caught between the SUV backing up and a white box truck which was stopped at the light.

The identity of the 50-year-old woman was not released. Her husband was rushed to Bellevue Hospital with a fractured skull.

The accident at the start of the evening rush hour snarled the express bus commuter bus lines to Brooklyn and Staten Island which use the area around Bryant Park as a staging area.