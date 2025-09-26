German Woman Killed in Horrific Hit-and-Run Near Bryant Park

A hit-and-run driver fled the scene after a 50-year-old woman visiting from Germany was killed near Bryant Park on Sept. 24, but police said he was caught shortly after the collision, which also seriously injured her 55-year-old husband.

The accident happened on West 40th Street near Fifth Avenue at 2:40 p.m., when the 40-year-old driver of a Toyota Sienna SUV plowed into the couple, who were tourists visiting from Hamburg, Germany.

The driver was heading west but could not make it through the intersection and ended up blocking a crosswalk, while the couple, with the Walk sign in their favor, were crossing the street behind the minivan. The driver struck them as he reversed his vehicle to get out of the intersection, and also crashed into a white box truck that was stopped for the red light, trapping the couple between the two vehicles.

Police arrested Mohammed Abouzaid, originally from Egypt but currently residing in the the Bronx, and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a death and two counts of failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The NYPD identified the 50-year-old woman as Alexandra Sabine Lewalter Maric, from Hamburg Kundenz, Germany. Prosecutors said she was nearly decapitated. She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Her husband, who was not identified, was conscious and still able to talk to police at the scene. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital with a fractured skull, in critical condition.

“After the collision, the minivan drove off at a high rate of speed,” prosecutors said at Abouzaid’s arraingment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Sept. 25. Police said the suspect surrendered when approached by cops about eight blocks away on Eighth Ave. while stuck in traffic on the day of the tragic accident.

The Toyota Sienna minivan was sporting a fake vanity plate with the words “TIMES SQUARE” on the rear plate and another apparently bogus Mississippi license plate on the front. One report said the suspect did not have a driver’s license.

The Judge agreed to the prosecutors request for bail at $25,000 cash / $75,000 Insurance Company Bond / $75,000 Partially Secured Surety bond for the two charges. Abouzaid, whose passport was confiscated, is being represented by public defender Eric Williams, who did not respond to a call seeking comment by press time. Abousaid was due back in court on Sept. 30.