Google Suicide Victim Identified, Marks 2nd Worker at Tech Giant to take own life in Chelsea this year

The 31 year old Google software engineer who took his own life on May 4 by jumping from the 14th floor of the tech giant’s New York City HQ in Chelsea was described by one college friend as brilliant mind who graduated from Carnegie Mellon but was prone to deep and debilitating depresssion.

Police identified the suicide victim as Kevin Rawlings a senior engineer at Google a graduate of the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University with a degree in computer science.

College fraternity brother Jesse Salazar said Rawlings was an outgoing, fun loving guy until his father passed away in Rawling’s junior year, sending him spiraling into deep depression.

“He had a 4.0 straight through until his father passed away,” said Salazar. “He stopped going to classes, started drinking heavily, not showering and not coming out of his room.”

He said frat brothers had petitioned professors to at least let him try to pass the final exams and he said they managed to get him to study intensely for a few days before he took the exams. “He got about a 3.9--a 3.98 or 3.99,” Salazar recalled. “He was brilliant.”

The following year, he said he seemed to pull himself together and graduated from Carnegie Mellon. Salazar said he was difficult to keep in contact with, and had not learned about his passing until contacted by this reporter.

”I don’t know what to think about what happened there,” said Salazar. “I do know one thing, it would have had nothing to do with the workload at Google. He eats problem solving for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Google was like his safe place if that makes any sense.”

Rawlings had worked at Google for three separate stretches. He was most recently there from August 2022 until he took his own life around 11:30 pm on May 4, by jumping off the 14th floor of Google’s HQ in Chelsea on Eighth Ave and 15th Street.

Police had discovered Rawlings unconscious in the street outside Google’s Chelsea Headquarters around 11:30 pm on May 4. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Prior to returning to Google in August, 2022, he had worked at Hudson River Trading for a year from Feb. 2021 until Feb. 2022. He had spent two earlier stints at Google, from Jan. 2020 until Jan. 2021 and a three year stretch from November 2013 until December 2016, sandwiched around a year spent working at Mountain View, CA-based Waymo, which was the self driving car division at Google which it spun off.

During his college years, he had interned for three years at the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Gaithersburg, MD and in 2008 created a tool for real-time 3D visualization and measurement of nanostructures. It earned him the Issac Newton Award for Outstanding Projects from the Washington Academy of Sciences, according to his Linked in page.

He was the second Google worker to take his own life in NYC this year.

On Feb. 16th, the NYPD discovered 33 year old Jacob Pratt dead after apparently hanging himself in his Chelsea apartment on the corner of W. 26th St. and Sixth Ave.

Straus News has reached out to Google for comment.