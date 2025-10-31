Halloween Horror: Man Dead After Getting Struck by Subway on UES

A man was pulled by first responders from under the northbound 6 train at just after 5:30 p.m. in a Halloween horror and was transported by Cornell Weill Hospital in critical conditions, but a police source said he was not likely to survive.

No criminality was involved and police are looking at the incident as a suspected suicide, according to sources.

Power was cut on the north/Queensbound side while first responders conducted rescue operations, temporarily snarling the evening rush hour, but power was able to be restored shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The age and indentity of the victim was not released at press time. This is a developing story and will be updated as new information comes availab.

If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, call the NYS toll free 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It can connect callers to trained crisis counselors 24/7. They can help anyone thinking about suicide, struggling with substance use, experiencing a mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress.