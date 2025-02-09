Heartbreak: Dog Saved from Fire That Killed Owner Succumbs to Her Own Injuries 5 Days Later

Despite valiant efforts to save her, Bella, the tragic pooch who was rescued from a fire that killed her owner in an East Village apartment fire, succumbed to her own injuries on Feb. 7.

She passed away five days after the fire on Feb. 2 that killed her 75-year-old owner, Robert Bartholomey. The two were well known characters to shop owners and neighbors around the apartment building at 65 Second Ave. near E. 4th St. First responders who initially rescued her from the second floor apartment where the fire erupted, handed her to a neighbor, Dean Mann, who rushed her to a veterinary hospital where Bella battled valiantliy for survival. Friends and neighbors and a few anonymous donors rallied around a GoFundMe page that raised over $15,000 for her care. But in the end the smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning she suffered during the fire proved to be too much. She passed on Feb. 7.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write this update,” wrote Mann on the GoFundMe page that was started by his sister Krisi Letendre. “Bella passed away Friday evening [Feb. 7] after her lungs developed an infection and her mobility continued to deteriorate rapidly due to neurological damage caused by the smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning.

“She was on sedatives and painkillers at the time of her passing and passed away peacefully,” Mann wrote. “While this is certainly not the outcome we had all hoped for and supported, it is a grim reality of the circumstances that Bella experienced.

Mann told Our Town Downtown that he had befriended Bartholomey because both owned miniature pinschers. Mann said his own pooch named Tippy frequently played with Bella. “They were doppelgängers,” he said. Bella would frequently follow Bartholomey as they made their rounds in the neighborhood. “He was a character,” recalled Mann of his friend. “Everyone knew him and they definitely knew that dog.”

Bartholomey was an Air Force veteran who had served in the Vietnam War, another neighbor had told Our Town Downtown.

On the Go Fund Me page Mann wrote, “It was a miracle that Bella survived the fire, as she was in the apartment while the fire burned for more than 30 minutes.”

Firefighters who answered the call around 10:22 a.m. on the day of the blaze had initially rescued the pooch and handed her to Mann who immediately rushed her to an emergency animal hospital.

“The support from the community, first responders and the many veterinary medical professionals who treated her gave Bella a fighting chance; however, after almost 5 days of fighting for her life, Friday evening she joined her owner in heaven,” he wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Their legacy in the neighborhood will forever be remembered.”