Heat Wave Bakes City; UWS among Neighborhoods Hit With Power Outages

As NYC bakes under the newest heat advisory, the city is opening cooling centers for people and pets alike, urging energy conservation, and urging residents to adapt in order to prepare for the sweltering weather.

“Extreme heat will not just be uncomfortable and oppressive for New Yorkers this coming week, it will be brutal and it will be dangerous,” said Mayor Eric Adams.

The city’s Emergency Management Communications Network (NYCEM) commissioner, Zachary Iscol, noted: “Extreme heat can be a serious public health risk in communities already facing health and housing challenges, so it’s important for New Yorkers to know their cooling options, check in on neighbors who may be more vulnerable to heat illness.”

As heat wave conditions intensified, Con Edison said it has taken emergency measures across the five boroughs. In Manhattan, customers from 58th Street to 42nd Street have been asked to cut back on unnecessary use of air conditioning and appliances such as dishwashers, dryers, and microwaves. As of June 23, there was one tiny power outage in northern Manhattan in the Manhattan Valley neighborhood. Con Ed said the outage as of Monday was limited, with only two known customers without power.

The situation intensified in other boroughs, mainly Brooklyn and Queens. More than 51 outages were reported in Brooklyn, with 476 residents being impacted. At the Queens County Farm Museum, bags of dry ice were being distributed, with around 4,312 residents affected by outages. Con Ed said it was working to restore power to about 7,000 customers on Staten Island on June 23.

Customers can report outages and check service-restoration status at www.conEd.com/reportoutage, or with the Con Ed mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633). When calling, Con Ed said customers should report whether their neighbors also have lost power. Customers who report outages will receive updates with their estimated restoration times as they become available.

In an email from the NYCEM released on June 20, Mayor Adams and NYCEM Commissioner Iscol urged New Yorkers to plan for heat and extreme temperatures in anticipation of an intense upcoming heatwave. The email stated, “Heat emergency plan and cooling centers will be activated on Sunday in anticipation of upcoming heat wave.”

As weather conditions worsened, those with chronic health problems, mental health conditions, substance or alcohol abuse, and older adults are most at risk of experiencing adverse effects from the heat. Older residents are also at increased risk, as their ability to maintain a safe body temperature is hampered, resulting in an increased risk from heat-related illness.

During emergencies, New York City activates its extensive network of cooling centers. These centers provide indoor, cooled spaces of respite from dangerous outdoor temperatures. The city recently revamped the 24/7 Cool Options Map to facilitate locating these services. True to its name, the map is available around the clock and allows New Yorkers to easily locate cooling centers. The map also includes libraries, malls, and museums offering air-conditioned spaces in which to escape the heat.

New York City Health Department studies show that, on average, 500 New Yorkers die because of hot weather in New York City. In the years 2018-2022, an estimated 525 people died annually from heat-related causes, an increase from the previous decade.

As New York moves into the dead of summer, residents must stay informed about the latest weather updates and other emergencies. New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for Notify NYC, the city’s free emergency notification system. This can be achieved by calling 311, visiting the Notify NYC website, or downloading the Notify NYC app.

“Stay hydrated, check on your elderly family members and neighbors, and make sure your pets have all the water they need,” said Adams. “By acting smart, we will get through this heat.”