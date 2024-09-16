Hoban Memorial Run Celebrates Life of Police Officer Killed by UWS Drug Dealers in 1988

Thousands friends, family, cops, runners, students and kids came to Bay Ridge, Brooklyn on Sunday Sept. 15 to race—5 Miles or 5K—walk, or dash in celebration the memory of police officer Christopher Hoban, of the Manhattan North narcotics unit, who was killed in the line of duty on October 18, 1988.

It was one of the worst nights in NYPD—and New York City— history. First, 26-year-old P.O. Hoban was shot to death during an undercover buy and bust operation in drug house at 19 W. 102nd Street. Hours later, 24-year-old police officer Michael Buczek of the 34th Precinct was shot to death on W. 161st Street while trying to apprehend suspects in a recent drug robbery.

The cops’ combined funeral, held at the Hoban family parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, remains one of the largest police funeral in New York history. The officers’ sacrifice, and the fortitude of their families, and fellow cops, is recognized both by this event—officially the Chris Hoban Memorial, held annually on the third Sunday in September—as well as an annual mass at St Elizabeth Church in Washington Heights.

Among the dignitaries were the Hoban family, led by Chris’ brother Marty; 35-year veteran cop Assistant Chief Charles McElvoy, the Commanding Officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South; Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis; Council Member and NYC Comptroller candidate, Justin Brannan, a graduate of Xaverian High School which was hard hit by 9-11 deaths, and former cop and local state Assembly member Marty Golden; and various Xaverian officials.

Money raised from the Hoban Run goes to a scholarship fund for students whose mom or dad are police officers.

Xaverian also has tragic the distinction having lost 23 brothers to the 9/11 terror attacks, including four FDNY members and numerous others who worked at Cantor Fitzgerald and elsewhere at the World Trade Center. (Previously an all-boys school, Xaverian became coed in 2015.)

Before their pre-race remarks, everyone was regaled by the Xavierian marching band. Afterwards, there was an NYPD helicopter fly by and during the race itself, just north of the Verrazano Bridge, a FDNY fire boat blasted arching streams of watery inspiration into the air, delighting all who noticed it.

The weather for this year’s races was excellent, with bright skies, temperatures in the mid 70s and not too humid. Runners definitely felt the heat but they weren’t withering. There were also ample water stations on the 5-mile course, which ran along the Shore Parkway, crossed under the Verrazano Bridge and up a short steep hill and then a zig-zag to 3rd Avenue.

As in certain parts of the New York Marathon, what appears on foot to be a flat road is actually a series of slight but noticeable up and down drags that take their toll on the unwary. At 68th Street comes the reward for all those undulations, as runners head back towards the water—until, at the limit, they are slammed with a brief but painful uphill finish.

This year’s event had a special resonance, coming just days after a major NYPD shake-up which saw the resignation of Police Commissioner Eddie Caban and the appointment of his interim replacement, former FBI agent, Thomas Donlon. Although it’s notable that Caban attended last year’s Hoban Memorial (he didn’t run it), his presence exception and there’s nothing to be read into Donlon’s absence.

Otherwise, NYPD were amply represented, with many hundreds of officers present at the race and marshalling the course. On the fence outside Xaverian, banners from the Captain’s Endowment Association and Patrolmen’s Benovolent Associations. A Detectives Endowment Association truck was on-site too, offering coffee and water to spectators.

The first known cop finisher in this year’s Five Mile race than none other than 56-year-old Charles McElvoy, who placed second in his age group. The men’s 5-mile winner was 21-year-old Azizjon Shanifov, while the first female was 13-year-old Josie Payne, of Brooklyn Kids Run.

Afterwards, everyone rehydrated, ate hot dogs and other grilled foods in the Xaverian parking lot while children played and all awaited the awards ceremony and the announcement of the day’s raffle winners.