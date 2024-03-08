Hochul Sending in State Police & 750 Nat’l Guard Troops to Subways

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is sending hundreds of state cops and 750 National Guard troops into the NYC Transit system, in a move that she claims will reverse transit crime. According to the NYPD crime stats, these incidents has spiked by 13 percent in the first two months of 2024 compared to a year ago, although they have also recently begun to modestly decline.

The troops will be conducting “bag checks in the city’s busiest transit stations,” with the purported aim of discovering and confiscating firearms or other weapons, Hochul said in the March 6th announcement.

Mayor Eric Adams echoed this sentiment during a weekly press conference, saying that his office was “definitely on the pathway of coming up with some new technology that’s going to help us identify weapons, as well as guns. My big thing is guns.” But he also insisted transit crime in February had already begun to head down.

According to CBS, bag checks were first instituted in the subway after bombing attacks that targeted London in 2005.

Some transportation advocacy groups have come out in opposition to Hochul’s bag check plan, with the Rider’s Alliance posting on X.com that they were “disturbed” to see Governor Hochul “deploy the National Guard to check bags in subway entrances as a core part of her safety response, a measure that evokes stop-and-frisk and will undoubtedly target Black and brown riders in greater proportion.”

The deployment of more personnel into the subways came as part of a broader “five-point plan” that Hochul claimed would improve subway safety, which also includes measures such as increasing the amount of cameras in the subway system. Hochul also specifically asked for legislation that would ban people with felony transit crime convictions from riding the subway for 3 years, which she compared to laws that banned drivers with DUIs from using roads.

MTA Chair Janno Lieber added that his agency was focusing on the camera-installation element of the plan, after noting that 10,000 cameras already exist in the subway system: “We’re moving forward with cameras in conductor cabs to address the risks our brave conductors and operators are facing.”

A 64 year old man escaped without serious injury after he was kicked onto the subway tracks at 34th St. by an unknown assailant on March 3. Two subway conductors, one in Brooklyn and one in the Bronx, were also hit in separate random attacks in recent days.

The most serious of the attacks on MTA workers happened in the Bed-Stuy neighborhood of Brooklyn on Feb. 29, when an assailant slashed the throat of conductor Alton Scott after he pulled into the Rockaway Ave. station. on Feb. 29. As a result, MTA workers briefly halted A/C line service during the morning rush hour for a few hours later. He was saved when a doctor came to his aid while awaiting the arrival of EMS.

The second attack came in the Bronx on March 6th when a conductor was struck in the head with a glass bottle.

The MTA has also been piloting ideas such as installing rubber stanchions on subway platforms, which are ostensibly supposed to provide a zone of safety around conductors when they’re idling at a station. A debate is well underway as to whether this will be an effective deterrent.

Although the NYPD has noted that their top-line transit crime figures remain elevated overall, they’ve also clarified that February’s transit crime column saw a dip of 15 percent compared to February 2023. They also emphasized that transit crime makes up 2 percent of all crimes in NYC.