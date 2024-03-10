Hochul Sends State Cops & 750 Nat. Guard Troops Into Subway

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is sending hundreds of state cops and 750 National Guard troops into NYC’s subway system, in a move that she claims will reduce transit crime. According to the NYPD’s crime statistics, crime in the subway has spiked by 13 percent overall in the first two months of 2024 compared to a year ago, although they also recently began declining last month.

The troops will be conducting “bag checks in the city’s busiest transit stations,” with the purported aim of discovering and confiscating firearms or other weapons, Hochul said in the March 6th announcement.

Mayor Eric Adams echoed this sentiment during a weekly press conference, saying that his office was “definitely on the pathway of coming up with some new technology that’s going to help us identify weapons, as well as guns. My big thing is guns.” He noted that he had already committed an additional 1,000 police officers to the subway and put them on 12-hour shifts.

According to CBS, bag checks were first instituted in the subway after bombing attacks that targeted London in 2005.

Some transportation advocacy groups have come out in opposition to Hochul’s bag check plan, with the Rider’s Alliance posting on X.com that they were “disturbed” to see Governor Hochul “deploy the National Guard to check bags in subway entrances as a core part of her safety response, a measure that evokes stop-and-frisk and will undoubtedly target Black and Brown riders in greater proportion.”

The deployment of more personnel into the subways came as part of a broader “five-point plan” that Hochul claimed would improve subway safety, which also includes measures such as increasing the amount of cameras in the subway system. Hochul also specifically asked for legislation that would ban people with felony transit crime convictions from riding the subway for 3 years, which she compared to laws that banned drivers with DUIs from using roads.

MTA Chair Janno Lieber added that his agency was focusing on the camera-installation element of the plan, after noting that 10,000 cameras already exist in the subway system: “We’re moving forward with cameras in conductor cabs to address the risks our brave conductors and operators are facing.”

A 64 year-old man escaped without serious injury after he was kicked onto the subway tracks at 34th St., by an unknown assailant, on March 3. There have been three murders in the subway so far in 2024. There was also a domestic violence incident on March 9 where a woman lost both her feet after she was shoved into the path of an oncoming #3 train by her boyfriend at the Fulton St. station in downtown Manhattan. The suspect was arrested on March 9, police said.

On Feb. 12, six people were injured and one man was killed when shooting erupted at the Mount Eden subway station in the Bronx. A 16 year old alleged gang member was arrested as charged with murder within three days of the shooting. Police also took a second suspect into custody.

There were also several attacks at the 34th St. subway station. In one, a cellist was hit in the head with a water bottle. In two other incidents, victims were shoved onto the tracks in random incidents, but escaped serious injuries.

Two subway conductors, one in Brooklyn and one in the Bronx, were also hit in separate random attacks in recent days.

The most serious of the attacks on MTA workers happened in the Bed-Stuy neighborhood of Brooklyn on Feb. 29, when an assailant slashed the throat of conductor Alton Scott after he pulled into the Rockaway Ave. station. on Feb. 29. As a result, MTA workers briefly halted A/C line service during morning rush hour a few hours later. A commuting doctor reportedly came to his aid, possibly saving his life, while the man awaited the arrival of EMS.

The second attack came in the Bronx on March 6th, when a conductor was struck in the head with a glass bottle.

The MTA has also been piloting ideas such as installing rubber stanchions on subway platforms, which are ostensibly supposed to provide a zone of safety around conductors when they’re idling at a station. A debate is well underway as to whether this will be an effective deterrent.

Although the NYPD has noted that their top-line transit crime figures remain elevated overall, they’ve also clarified that February’s transit crime column saw a dip of 15 percent compared to February 2023. They also emphasized that transit crime makes up 2 percent of all crimes in NYC.