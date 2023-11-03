Home of Eric Adams Fundraiser Raided by F.B.I., Turkish Campaign Funding Probed

The home of Eric Adams’s top fundraiser was raided by F.B.I. agents looking into illegal foreign donations, resulting in the mayor abruptly cancelling a trip to Washington D.C. and flying home. He was planning on meeting with White House officials on Nov. 2 about the state of asylum-seekers flooding into NYC, according to a social media post uploaded from a plane.

The November 2 raid was reportedly conducted at 929 Lincoln Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, which is the home of Brianna Suggs. The 25 year-old fundraiser worked as a Director of Logistics for Eric Adams’s successful mayoral run, according to her LinkedIn profile. While she is reportedly still heavily involved in his reelection campaign, she is also employed as a fundraiser by the King’s County Democratic County Committee (King’s County is another name for Brooklyn).

A search warrant obtained by the New York Times revealed that the raid was part of an ongoing investigation by public corruption squads. Specifically, federal prosecutors are looking into whether Adams’s 2021 mayoral campaign “conspired” with Turkish government officials to receive inadmissible campaign funds, at least some of which may have been wrapped up in a straw donor scheme. Prosecutors are also looking into whether kickbacks were provided to executives at a related Brooklyn construction outfit, KSK Construction Group.

“Investigators sought evidence to support potential charges that included the theft of federal funds and conspiracy to steal federal funds, wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy, as well as campaign contributions by foreign nationals and conspiracy to make such contributions,” the Times reported.

According to reports, Suggs was at home and questioned by federal agents during the morning raid. iPhones, laptops, contribution cards, and a mysterious manila folder were seized.

The search warrant targeted “financial records for Ms. Suggs and any entity controlled or associated with her; documents related to contributions to the mayor’s 2021 campaign; records of travel to Turkey by any employee, officer or associate of the campaign; and documents related to interactions between the campaign and the government of Turkey, ‘including persons acting at the behest of the Turkish government.’”

KSK’s website notes that the firm “specializes in Luxury Condominium projects in New York City – the world’s most demanding market and most competitive arena.” They donated just under $14,000 to Mayor Adams’s 2021 campaign.

At a Gracie Mansion event celebrating Día de los Muertos later that evening, Adams noted that he hadn’t been in touch with federal law enforcement. However, he confirmed that “I came back from D.C. to be here, to be on the ground and look at this [federal] inquiry as it was made,” before adding that he holds his campaign to the “highest ethical standards.”

The mayor sat down with PIX11 to address the brewing scandal on November 3, proclaiming that “I was notified by the team that something was taking place with the campaign staffer, and I wanted to be here to make sure we fully complied. I have one of the best compliance teams that any campaign has ever had.” He clarified that he had “full confidence” in Suggs.

Reached by Straus News, KSK Construction Group simply said “no comment.” The King’s County Democratic County Committee could not be reached as of press time.