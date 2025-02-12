How New Yorker Should Protect Themselves Against Bird Flu

The city has emphasized that there are no human cases of Avian influenza in the metro area but released the following guidelines detailing the measures New Yorkers can take to avoid spreading the pathogen commonly called bird flu.

*Wear recommended personal protection equipment (PPE), such as gloves, facemasks, eye protection, and coveralls, when handling poultry.

*Carefully take off PPE and throw it away after each use.

*Wash hands often with soap and warm water, especially after touching birds or surfaces that could be infected.

*Avoid contact with surfaces with bird feces.

*Avoid eating, drinking, or smoking in areas where birds are being handled.

*Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth after touching birds or surfaces that came into contact with birds.

*If handling dead birds is necessary, wear PPE, place the birds in a triple-bagged garbage bag, dispose of PPE properly, and immediately wash hands well with soap and water. Additionally, change any clothes while handling dead birds and wash them after disposal of the bird.

*Follow food safety guidelines. Handle poultry and eggs safely and cook them to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

*Do not consume raw (unhomegenized) milk or raw milk products.

*Get the annual flu vaccine.

*If an individual is experiencing symptoms and has had close contact with an infected bird or someone who tested positive for bird flu, they should consult with their doctor to see if they should be tested.

*Do not feed cats raw food diets or raw milk, and prevent them from roaming outdoors where they may hunt wild birds or other animals.