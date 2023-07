Shortly after a tour bus rammed into an MTA bus last week, State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal renewed his call for stricter tour bus safety regulations through the redistribution his 2017 report, “Thrown Under the Bus: How Lax State Laws for Double Decker Tour Buses are Endangering the Lives of New Yorkers.”

The collision occurred after the TopView driver ran a red light, which resulted in the hospitalization of 32 people who sustained minor injuries. Firefighters who responded to the scene were forced to smash and climb through windows in order to reach people on top of the double decker bus because the doorways were jammed.

In his report, Hoylman-Sigal highlights five instances between 2014 and 2017 in which tour buses have caused extensive injury, and makes seven policy recommendations to remedy what he perceives as the under regulation of these companies. Hoylman-Sigal’s report points out that sightseeing tour buses are held to a lower standard than similar buses that operate within New York City. For example, tour bus drivers do not have to undergo background checks, are not prohibited by state law from operating a bus if they’ve consumed any drug, controlled substance, or alcoholic beverage in the previous six hours, and do not have to undergo a physical examination or driving test every two years—unlike their counterparts, who are subjected to Article 7 of the New York State Transportation Law and Article 19-A of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

Hoylman-Sigal’s report cites concerns from constituents as his motive for tackling the issue and told Straus News that to his knowledge, nothing has changed since the initial release of his report.

The driver, whose name was not released, was issued a ticket for running a red light.