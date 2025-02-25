Immigrant Aid Group Forced to Layoff over 150 Workers in NYC after Trump Admin Cuts Funds

Church World Science, a not-for-profit that assists refugees and asylum seekers and provides international disaster relief, said on Feb. 25 that it is being forced to layoff 151 of its 256-person workforce in the city.

The organization is an umbrella relief organization for 37 different Christian denominations and relies on federal funds for over 80 percent of its funding. The sudden halt would appear to jeopardize the very existence of the nearly 80 year old relief organization.

A WARN notice filed with the Department of Labor on Feb. 25, said the staffers at its local HQ on 475 Riverside Drive in Morningside Heights were being laid off due to “loss of funding.”

“Thousands of refugee families, who came to this country via safe and legal programs, are now being targeted by a harmful disinformation campaign and policies meant to sow chaos and confusion while denying them access to support services,” Rick Santos, president and CEO of Church World Service, said in a news release. “The impact of these program suspensions is disastrous to the communities we serve and leaves behind thousands of people our nation has pledged to protect — including Afghan allies who fought alongside the U.S. military and refugee families who have been thoroughly vetted and endured a years-long process to be approved for travel.”

It had also been on scene providing recent relief in the California fires.

Similar layoffs have been taking place at offices throughout the United States.

Earlier in Feb., CWS said it was laying off 65 people in its Lancaster, Pa. offices beginning in late January and stretching until the end of March.

Although the NYS WARN notice was only posted on the Department of Labor site on Feb. 25, the notice said the layoffs actually began back on Jan. 31 and lasted through Feb. 3.

When a reporter from Straus News attempted to visit the CWS offices in the Inter Church Center building at 475 Riverside Drive of Feb. 25, he was told by the building’s receptionist, “nobody is up there. They had a big downsizing about a month ago.”

He said a woman had stopped by to pick up the CWS mail that morning, but nobody else was in the NYC office. CWS lists its corporate offices as New York City and Elkhart, IN.

Church World Service (CWS) was founded in 1946 to assist with post World War II disaster and refugee resettlement and is a cooperative ministry of 37 Christian denominations including Episcopalians, Lutherans, Baptists and Methodists. It provides everything from blankets, food and water and emergency relief kits as well as refugee assistance at home and abroad. In its NYC offices it was helping refugees through the bureaucratic red tape of applying for asylum.

According to its web site, the CWS mission is to eradicate hunger and poverty and to promote peace and justice at the national and international level through collaboration with partners abroad and in the US.

The Trump administration cut aid to groups helping migrants, with executive orders signed on Jan. 20,

By the end of January, the layoffs had begun at CWS.

It is far from the only organization that saw its migrant funds frozen. On Feb. 21, the city of New York sued the Trump Administration for reimbursement of the $80 million it claimed it was entitled to receive for migrant services already rendered.

Brad Lander, the comptroller who is among eight people running for mayor in the Democratic primary, said it is illegal for the federal government to withhold the money and he had pushed the mayor’s office and the corporation counsel to file the lawsuit. He said FEMA had already audited the invoices and signed off on the reimbursement.

“After my office discovered that Elon Musk and his DOGE goon squad stole $80 million out of the City’s coffers, we successfully pressured Mayor Adams to allow the City’s lawyers to sue the federal government to get our money back. The lawyers who are standing up to President Trump and Eric Adams’ collusion deserve praise and we look forward to Donald Trump returning the money he stole from New York.”

In its 2023 fiscal year, the CWS organization listed revenue of $220.4 million with $186.4 million, or 84.6 percent, coming from the federal government.

US agencies that had funded the organization in the past included U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. State Dept., the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

Calls to the CWS offices in New York and Elkhart, IN went straight to voice mail.