Inner-City Scholarship Fund Raises $1.55M at 47th Annual Awards Dinner

A total of $1.55 million was raised at the Inner-City Scholarship Fund’s 47th Annual Awards Dinner at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan on Dec. 3rd to benefit 9,000 low income students attending Catholic schools in the New York Archdiocese.

New York’s Archbishop Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan presented the 2024 Inner-City Scholarship Fund Award to Stephen J. Squeri, the chairman and CEO of American Express for the support he’s given to Catholic school educational institutions. Squeri was recently featured by Fox5’s “Good Day New York” in a segment that highlighted the impact he’s made on Inner-City students.

“We are so grateful for the support of our honoree, Stephen Squeri, and the hundreds of wonderful New Yorkers who came out to support our efforts to provide scholarships to thousands of students,” said Jill Lloyd, Executive Director of Inner-City Scholarship Fund.

“The opportunity to receive a Catholic education provides hope for a brighter future and there are no limits to what these students can achieve.”

The funds come at a tough time for Catholic schools. The Archdiocese was forced to shut down 14 elementary schools last year, including five in Manhattan, due to declining enrollment and losses.

That makes the fundraising event even more important. There were nearly 350 people in attendance at the event. The event featured remarks by Bloomberg Inc. President Peter T. Grauer, who is also Bloomberg’s Chairman Emeritus and the Inner-City Scholarship Fund President. This year’s student speaker was Rick Cordero, a former scholarship recipient, as well as an alumnus of La Salle Academy in the East Village (Class of 2024) and a student at Manhattan University (Class of 2028). Attendants also saw performances from Good Shepherd School’s choir in Upper Manhattan, as well as the NFL Players Choir.