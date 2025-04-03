Jaywalking to Be Fully Decriminalized in NYC

Jaywalking will officially be decriminalized as of April 17, when new NYC Department of Transportation rules go into effect. This means that New Yorkers that jaywalk–otherwise defined as crossing the street at a spot other than the crosswalk, such as at mid-block–will no longer get hit with a potential $250 fine and a summons.

The change is technically a formalized codification of measure that New York City Council passed last October, by a significant majority of 40-8. Eric Adams declined to either sign or veto the measure for 30 days, meaning that the bill automatically became law, although it will only go into effect now.

However, pedestrians can still be civilly sued if they jaywalk and end up causing a traffic accident, meaning that it’s not necessarily advisable to do so. During last year’s City Council hearing on the bill, DOT First Deputy Commissioner Margaret Forgione testified both that “jaywalking is a common practice in New York City” and that it could “have deadly consequences.” Indeed, the summary of the bill mandated that it would “require the Department of Transportation to conduct an education effort regarding the rights and responsibilities of pedestrians and of operators of motor vehicles, bicycles, and other mobility devices on city roadways.”

”Over the last five years, 200 people lost their lives while crossing the street mid-block or against the signal, making up about 34 percent of all pedestrian fatalities,” she added.

The City Council advanced the bill after data revealed that 92 percent of people stopped for jaywalking violations were people of color, Streetsblog reported at the time, demonstrating a clear pattern of racially discriminatory enforcement. Over the first sixth months of 2024 in particular, the NYPD issued 786 “pedestrian-related summons,” 77 percent of which went towards people of color. Democratic Council Member Mercedes Narcisse, a nurse representing Brooklyn’s 46th District, was the bill’s sponsor. As far as Manhattan goes, City Councilmember Erik Bottcher–who represents neighborhoods including Chelsea & Hell’s Kitchen–was a co-sponsor.

The law came as a surprise to some locals when it passed last fall, as posts on NextDoor make evident. Rob Frydlewicz, hailing from the West Village, noted: “I never knew it was illegal. Because of sidewalk congestion, it’s the only way to get around in a timely manner. In 45 years I’ve never been ticketed.”

Skip Murphy, who noted that he grew up in Hell’s Kitchen and lives in Chelsea, echoed the sentiment. “Jay walking is & has always been part of living in the city. There’s nothing wrong with it as long as your [sic] careful,” he said.

Jeffrey Goodman chimed in to state his belief that only out-of-town visitors don’t jaywalk, as “part of being a true New Yawka is crossing against a light.”

Others, however, highlighted the traffic accidents and risks that jaywalking poses to bikers. Eleanor Forman said that she wishes “people wouldn’t make it more difficult and dangerous for me to avoid them as I cycle Manhattan streets. Please don’t look at your phone as you step into the street!”