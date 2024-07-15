Jazz Sensations Kicks Off 14 Free Lunchtime Concert Series

Despite scorching temperatures, hoards of Upper West siders came out to enjoy an afternoon of Latin jazz performance at Dante Park and the Lincoln Square BID kicked off its new season on July 10. The afternoon jazz show is part of a series of jazz performances called “Summer Jazz Sensations” by various artists that is going to be held every Wednesday at Dante Park from noon to 1:30 pm through September 18.

The show that started at noon reeled in a crowd who were seen eating their lunch while engaging with the Jazz Sextet.

Geraldine Kelly, a tourist from London who lived on the Upper West Side in the 90s told Straus News that the performance was refreshing.

“I think it was a mixture of being relaxed but absorbed, and the performers made everything so fluid. It was wonderful”.

Kelly adds that shows like these make jazz music more accessible to people.

“It’s fantastic that it gives access to people that don’t have the money to go and see them. That’s what I love about New York, there’s always something going on somewhere”, said Kelly.

Despite being a hot day, it wasn’t all too uncomfortable for spectators to enjoy the segment because they were sitting under a canopy of trees at Dante Park, with additional garden umbrellas installed by the organizers.

“When we have trees, we have breeze,” said Geraldine Kelly.

The Latin Jazz Sextet headed by Harlem-born renowned Percussionist Steve Kroon was the draw on the first concert of the season. Kroon’s performing ensemble was a high-energy Latin jazz sextet that performed a blend of jazz, Afro-Cuban, and Brazilian music. Along with having expertise in Latin jazz, he’s also a master of the congas, bongos, and other percussion instruments. With a career spanning several decades, he has collaborated with numerous renowned artists, including Luther Vandross, Ron Carter, and Diana Krall. Kroon has also released several albums as a bandleader, showcasing his skill in blending Afro-Cuban rhythms with contemporary jazz. The ensemble also featured special guest vocalist Carla Cook–an acclaimed American jazz vocalist known for her rich, soulful voice and versatile singing style.

“Music is the canvas of life and people need music, it’s good for their spirit and soul,” Kroon told Straus News during an interview following the show. “And to be able to give that, I feel like I’m sharing my life. The blessing that God gave me, I’m sharing that with people so I feel really blessed”.

“The whole idea to do this is to find ways to connect, not only musically, but spiritually,” he added. “When the music comes from your heart, the audience feels good, but look what they give me, I feel blessed”.

Kroon adds that he loves performing outdoors.

“It almost feels like I’m on a cruise. Outside is another vibe, we’re here with the birds and the trees”.

Not only were Upper West Siders present to cherish the show, but regulars from the outer boroughs also dropped in to enjoy some Afro-Cuban music.

Sandra. P is from the Bronx. A true Jazz lover, she’s a regular at all of Lincoln Square Bid’s Summer Jazz shows.

“They have fantastic and well-renowned artists here who play music all over the World. Carla Cook who was playing on today [July 10] is well-known, I came to see her. Plus, it was all free so that’s great”, Sandra said to Straus News.

Sandra adds that the organizers do a good job in circulating the schedule of events online and offline which help her to research the artist before seeing them perform.

“What’s good is that you can look up the artist and even hear some of their music so you know what type of Jazz they’re going to perform whether it be Latin or some other kind of fusion Jazz”.

Monica Blum, the President of the Lincoln Square Business Improvement District, who’s been organizing the summer jazz concert series for the past 28 years told Straus News that they have over 14 jazz shows this year, which is more than ever.

“It’s been a great success, and this year we’ve added more performances due to its popularity,” said Blum. “We pay the artists, and while some are emerging talents, others are well-known musicians”.

Talking about the audience, Blum says “that includes regulars who attend every week, and we even have a group of people in wheelchairs who usually come from Washington Heights, though they couldn’t make it today”.

“We invite small food vendors, like this week’s vegan vendor is Le Botaniste, who sell lemonade and other vegan snacks. While we obtain permission from the parks department for the event, we also have public safety officers on site during concerts,” Blum noted.

During the 10-min break in the concert, the West Side YMCA, located nearby, led a 10-minute chair yoga session for the attendees, who were mostly senior citizens. The concert series will close out on September 18 with a performance by Eric Person and his band, Rhythm Edge, featuring a performance of songs from his two latest albums, Rhythm Edge and Blue Vision.

In addition to organising the summer jazz series, the Lincoln Square BID enhances the area with planters and maintain cleanliness through a hired landscape company and a clean team, ensuring there is no litter.