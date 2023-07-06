Letters to the Editor 07.13.23

To the Editor:

Supreme Court decisions impact every facet of American life. Unfortunately, those decisions don’t reflect the will of the people.

Mitch McConnell’s right-wing majority Court gutted voting rights, opened the floodgates to unlimited corporate money in our elections, struck down gun safety laws, overturned student debt relief for millions of Americans, and limited the government’s ability to protect our air and water. Since they overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion has been effectively banned (with extremely limited exceptions) in fourteen states. Nearly 1 in 3 Americans have lost access to abortion care.

This can’t go on. We need to move away from these types of extremely partisan rulings and restore the legitimacy of the Court by passing the Judiciary Act to expand and rebalance the bench.

Congress has changed the size of the Supreme Court seven times already in our nation’s history—and they must do it again to ensure that the justices protect our freedoms, not advance their own radical political agendas. It’s time for Congress to pass the Judiciary Act.

Sincerely,

Jarrett Cloud

07874

Dear Letters Editor: HAPPY 59TH BIRTHDAY TO MANHATTAN PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION July, 2023 marks the 59th Anniversary of federal government support for public transportation. The success of public transportation can be traced back to one of the late President Lyndon Johnson’s greatest accomplishments which continues benefiting many Americans today. On July 9th, 1964 he signed the “Urban Mass Transportation Act of 1964” into law. Subsequently this has resulted in the investment over time of several hundred billion dollars into public transportation. Millions of Americans including many residing or working in Manhattan today on a daily basis utilize various public transportation alternatives. They include local and express bus, para transit, ferry, jitney, light rail, subway and commuter rail services. All of these systems use less fuel and move far more people than conventional single occupancy vehicles. Most of these systems are funded with your tax dollars thanks to President Johnson. Depending upon where you live, consider the public transportation alternative. Try riding a local or express bus, para transit or commuter van, ferry, light rail, commuter rail or subway.

Sincerely,

Larry Penner

Great Neck, NY