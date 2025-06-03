Limited Batch of Gay St. Signs to Mark Pride Month and LGBTQ+ History Sell Out in One Hour

In celebration of Pride Month and the historical role of the West Village in the LGBTQ+ rights movement, the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) has released a limited-edition batch of authentic Gay Street signs. The signs commemorate the short but culturally significant street located less than two blocks from the Stonewall National Monument, the site widely recognized as the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.

Announced by NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, the release includes both traditional Greenwich Village Historic District-style Gay Street signs and a special version adorned with a Pride flag-inspired trim. The signs, produced by the NYC DOT Sign Shop, were made available on the CityStore website and sold out in under an hour. Only 100 signs were released, priced at $100 each, limited to one per customer. All proceeds benefit New York City’s general fund.

This initiative is part of NYC DOT’s ongoing monthly “sign drops,” which feature handcrafted signs from the agency’s sign shop in Maspeth, Queens. Each month, selected signs representing iconic streets, historical figures, and cultural moments are offered to the public. The Gay Street release marks the second annual Pride Month sign drop, following last year’s release of Christopher Street/Stonewall Place signs.

“Pride Month in New York City is a spectacular celebration of diversity, solidarity, and our city’s rich history fighting for equality,” said Commissioner Rodriguez.

Though Gay Street is believed to have been named after a family residing in the area during colonial times, the name has long been embraced by the LGBTQ+ community. Originally a stable alley, the street was widened in 1833 and later became home to African-American musicians during the early 20th century. Gay Street also holds a place in pop culture, appearing in films and music videos such as A Night to Remember (1942), Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” (1982), and Sheryl Crow’s “A Change Would Do You Good” (1996). Both artists are recognized as LGBTQ+ advocates.

“The newly released Gay Street sign is a powerful symbol of our commitment to celebrating all identities and experiences,” said DCAS Commissioner Louis A. Molina. “This street, rich in history, carries a sign that honors our past while looking boldly to the future.”

Other NYC DOT sign drops have included Wall Street, Broadway, Cornelia Street, Love Lane, and commemorative signs for baseball’s opening day and Brooklyn’s borough boundary. All signs are produced by the Sign Shop, which creates over 70,000 signs each year for the city’s 6,000 miles of roads.

CityStore, operated by the Department of Citywide Administrative Services, functions as the official store of the City of New York, offering unique city-themed merchandise. Like a museum store, it supports public education and engagement through curated offerings tied to the city’s identity.

This limited release of Gay Street signs allows New Yorkers and visitors alike to take home a piece of LGBTQ+ history, blending civic pride with historical recognition.