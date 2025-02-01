Local Stores Selling Out of Eggs as Prices Surge to over $12/Dozen in Some Outlets

Shoppers are encountering either empty stores shelves, eggs that have soared to $12 a dozen and other stores that are placing a $2 a carton surcharge as the Avian flu is rapidly spreading, forcing entire flocks to be euthanized.

At Trader Joe’s on E. 14th St., a shopper named Ginny was picking up two cartoons of eggs. She said she had stopped by a week earlier and a day earlier and found the shelves were bare. When she returned on Jan. 29, she said her husband told her there was a two cartoon limit. “I always buy organic,” she said. “It’s the best.”

There was not evidence of any sign on the fast-diminishing supply of eggs that day saying there was a two carton limit. When Straus News checked with customer service, a rep named Brendan said, “we don’t have a two carton limit, but if someone tried to buy a whole case, we’d limit it.”

Whether the two carton limit was real or transitory or just an urban legend we don’t know. An email to Trader Joe’s HQ was not returned by presstime.

On the social media site Next Door one user was sure there was a two carton limit and was upset when she spired a shopper who had found a way around a two cartoon limit. She said a grandmother had two cartons, but she had two of her young grandchildren with her and they each had a two cartons with a dozen eggs in each, “They should make it two cartoons per family,” she wrote.

One shopper told us when he discovered his neighborhood Trader Joe’s was out and found they had eggs but at $10 a dozen,

A short distance away from Trader Joe’s in the East Village at a neighborhood D’Agostino’s on First Ave. near 20th St, there shelves still had some eggs available, but the most expensive were going for $12 a dozen. But even with the high prices, the eggs were selling out, A cashier told us, “We sold out yesterday. We had to get them from another story. The warehouse did not have any.”

John Catsmatides, the CEO of Red Apple, which owns Gristede’s and D’Agostino’s said, “they killed a zillion chickens. The prices are going up and down all the time.” He said it could be six months before the supplies and prices stabilize.

Other experts say they expect it could be considerably longer before the egg laying hen population grows back to the 310 million, making there basically one chicken for everyone in America.

The shortages are due to entire herds of egg laying hens being slaughtered to try to stop the outbreak of the bird flu. It had initially been centered in California, but it went bi-coastal recently and forced a duck farm on Long Island to put down its entire 100,000 bird herd at the Crescent Duck Farm in Aquebogue on the eastern end of Long Island. Long Island Duck was once a delicacy, but Crescent was the last remaining duck farm on the island. And it looks like the owner is not going to start over any time soon. A WARN notice posted with the Department of Labor said all 45 employees were being laid off. The reason stated: “natural disaster.”