Lower East Side Community Anticipates New $1.75 Million Science Center

The Lower East Side community on Oct. 15 broke ground on its $1.75 million community science center in the East Side Community School.

The funds, which were secured by Council Member Carlina Rivera, will go towards the conversion of a wing in the East Side Community School building into a “brand-new, custom-designed community science center” that will offer community-driven programs intended to “make science accessible and advance equity,” according to a press release sent by Council Member Rivera’s office. The science center will give students access to K-12 to career STEM pathways.

The science center is set to feature a 750+ sq. ft. lab space, which amongst other tools will include a scanning electron microscope. It will also have a student lounge, decorated in part with a full-size skeleton of a bottlenose dolphin, as well as an atrium fitted with science displays. The center will also feature programs created in partnership with a dozen community-based organizations.

Joseph Vincente, an assistant principal at East Side Community School, said that the school expects construction to be completed at the end of February, barring final permitting from the New York School Construction Authority.

“We really hope our community and schools will take advantage,” Vincente said, “but the main audience and the mission was to serve schools across the New York City public school District 1.”

Vincente added that the school is pushing for teachers and students from the District 1 schools to use the science center as a field trip location.

“I am particularly excited to see our high school students planning and teaching lessons to elementary and middle school students in our district,” said Mark Federman, the principal of East Side Community School. “This is an incredible opportunity for all students and families in our community to have access and exposure to exciting high-level STEM learning and career exploration.”

East Side Community School is a New York City public school that serves grades 6-12. The school is part of Community School District 1, which encompasses 19 schools in Manhattan’s East Village and Lower East Side neighborhoods.

“I am proud to support the new state-of-the-art science center at East Side Community School that will provide community-driven programming that lifts up our neighborhoods and provides access to economic mobility,” Council Member Carlina Rivera said. “Public investment in workforce development and technology training is critical to position STEM careers as a viable and sustainable opportunity for all New Yorkers.”