Machete attacker expected to be arraigned in hospital Jan. 4

The suspect in the New Year’s Eve machete attack is expected to formally charged in a hospital bed arraignment on Wednesday, sources close to the investigation told Straus Media.

Trevor Brickford, the 19 year old Maine man who is said to be behind the attack, was shot in the shoulder by a police officer after he allegedly struck two other officers who had been screening people heading to the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square around 10:30 pm on Dec. 31.

The three police officers injured in the machete attack by the reputed radicalized Islamic extremist have all been released from area hospitals and are expected to recover, a police spokesperson told Straus Media on Monday.

The alleged perpetrator attacked at the security screening area at the corner of Eighth Ave. and 51st St. where people were being checked before heading to Times Square to watch the ball drop.

The most seriously injured officer was Paul Cozzolino, who suffered a fractured skull when Brickford allegedly struck without warning. Cozzolino was assigned to the Police Academy but was working the parade on New Year’s Eve. Louis Iorio who is normally stationed on Staten Island but who was also assigned to Times Square are for New Year’s Eve also suffered a wound to the head. Both were taken to Bellevue Hospital after getting struck by a 14 inch machete said to have wielded by the alleged assailant.

A third officer, Michael Hanna shot Brickford in the shoulder as the attack caused revelers to flee. That officer was slightly injured and was taken to Mount Sinai West after the shooting.

A police spokesperson told Our Town on Monday that all three had been released from the hospital.

Brickford has already reportedly come the attention of the FBI and was on a “No Fly List.” But the “No Fly List” would only apply to airlines and did not stop him from taking an Amtrak train to New York a few days before New Year’s.

News reports said it was his own family who alerted federal authorities that he had become “radicalized” after he had expressed a desire to go to Afghanistan to fight with Islamic extremists.

Brickford could face additional federal terrorism charges in addition to the attempted murder charges expected to be filed by New York Attorney General Alvin Bragg on Wednesday.

Police said they believe the suspect is a lone wolf. “There is no critical threat to New Yorkers at this time,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a New Year’s Day press conference. And he praised the three offers who at the time of the press conference were still listed in stable condition in area hospitals. “These officers acted in an admirable and professional manner, said Adams who added he had already spoken with the officer who suffered a fractured skull that he identified only as “Paul” as well as his father and girlfriend. He said the injured officer “was in good spirits” and was “pleased his response saved lives.”