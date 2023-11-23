Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Draws Some Protestors and Three Million Spectators

The 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade was largely peaceful as an estimated 3 million plus people turned out under clear sunny skies.

Mid parade about 30 pro Palestinian demonstrators temporarily disrupted the march and unfurled several banners with phrases that said, “Genocide then. Genocide Now. Free Palestine. Give Land Back.” Several glued themselves to Sixth Ave. and were quickly taken into custody.

As the parade was winding down, a larger group of about 400 to 500 marched up Eight Ave. chanting “Palestine will never die.” One cop walking alongside the protestors commented, “It’s peaceful so far, thank God.” But that ended when some marchers vandalized the New York Public Library a few blocks later.

The parade continued around the earlier protest after a short break Most of the estimated 3 million plus spectators seemed more interested in the 25 balloons, 31 floats and 11 marching bands. The swirling winds seemed to get the better of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid float which was flying low and a Monkey D. Luffy float, where a tree branch had caused his signature straw hat to deflate.

Many came from far and wide. The Johnson family, watching from a vantage point on W. 44th St. had flown in from New Orleans. Joe Johnson said he and his wife Colleen, were accompanied by daughter Victoria and two grandsons, Harrison, who was only a few days short of 4 year old birthday and Anders, who was 1 1/2 years old had flown in from New Orleans.

“We’re celebrating our 35th wedding anniversary,” said Joe Johnson. Harrison who was perched on granddad’s shoulders is turning four years old on the same day as their anniversary. Asked for his favorite float so far, Harrison said, “the turkey!” Anders seemed more intent on grabbing his mom’s sunglasses.

Chris Cholua did not have quite as far to go to reach the parade. He came from south Jersey to watch and perched his four-year-old daughter Daijsel on his shoulders. Asked for her favorite float, she opted for “Paw Patrol” and “Stuart the Minion.”

It was not just the spectators who came from far and wide. The University of Alabama band marched and then assembled on the steps outside the General Post Office on Eighth Ave. for a photo op.

This year features seven new floats including the Deliciouisly Delectable World of Wonka, sponsored by Nickelodeon and Paramount and a new version of the Pillsbury Dough Boy balloon.

The largest float in the parade, at 3.5 stories tall and 60 feet long remains Santa’s sleigh, which is the last float to make its way down the 2.5 mile route.

This year’s parade started at 8:30 a.m., a half hour earlier than in recent years at Central Park West and W. 77th St. and made its way down Sixth Avenue before finishing in front of Macy’s.