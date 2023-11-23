x
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Draws Some Protestors and Three Million Spectators

Parade organizers said over 3 million spectators turned out to witness the balloons, floats and marching bands in the 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. A handful of pro-Palestinian protestors were taken into custody after about 30 climbed over police barricades to temporarily halt the parade along Sixth Ave.

| 23 Nov 2023 | 09:57
    <b>The Paw Patrol was a crowd favorite in the 97th annual Thanksgiving Day parade</b>. Photo: Keith J. Kelly
    <b>The University of Alabama band headed to the steps of the General Post Office on Eighth Ave. after marching in the 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.</b> Photo: Keith J. Kelly
    As the parade was winding down, several hundred pro Palestine demonstrators marched up Eighth Ave. and ended defacing the New York Public Library with fake blood. Photo: Keith J. Kelly
    High winds drove the ballon character Monkey D. Luffy from the live action Netflix animee series “One Piece: into a tree branch, causing its signature wide brimmed straw hat to deflate. Photo: Keith J. Kelly
    <b>Spectators came from near and far. Joe Johnson (black jacket, sunglasses) said he and wife Colleen (faor right) were in town from New Orleans to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary with grandson Harrison (on shoulders) daughter Victoria (center) and grandson Anders.</b> Photo: Keith J. Kelly
    <b>A group of about 400 pro Palestine protestors marched up Eighth Ave. as the parade was ending and eventually made their way to the New York Public Library which was vandalized. Earlier, a handful of about 30 pro-Palestine protestors had evaded cops and disrupted the parade while unfurling a banner briefly on Sixth Ave. around 45th St. shortly after 10 a.m.</b> Photo: Keith J. Kelly
    <b>Of course, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has to have a turkey float.</b> Photo: Keith J. Kelly
    <b>Four year old Dadsel Cholula got a great view of the floats perched on the shoulders of her dad Chris Choula She said her favorite float was Minion.</b> Photo: Keith J. Kelly
The 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade was largely peaceful as an estimated 3 million plus people turned out under clear sunny skies.

Mid parade about 30 pro Palestinian demonstrators temporarily disrupted the march and unfurled several banners with phrases that said, “Genocide then. Genocide Now. Free Palestine. Give Land Back.” Several glued themselves to Sixth Ave. and were quickly taken into custody.

As the parade was winding down, a larger group of about 400 to 500 marched up Eight Ave. chanting “Palestine will never die.” One cop walking alongside the protestors commented, “It’s peaceful so far, thank God.” But that ended when some marchers vandalized the New York Public Library a few blocks later.

The parade continued around the earlier protest after a short break Most of the estimated 3 million plus spectators seemed more interested in the 25 balloons, 31 floats and 11 marching bands. The swirling winds seemed to get the better of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid float which was flying low and a Monkey D. Luffy float, where a tree branch had caused his signature straw hat to deflate.

Many came from far and wide. The Johnson family, watching from a vantage point on W. 44th St. had flown in from New Orleans. Joe Johnson said he and his wife Colleen, were accompanied by daughter Victoria and two grandsons, Harrison, who was only a few days short of 4 year old birthday and Anders, who was 1 1/2 years old had flown in from New Orleans.

“We’re celebrating our 35th wedding anniversary,” said Joe Johnson. Harrison who was perched on granddad’s shoulders is turning four years old on the same day as their anniversary. Asked for his favorite float so far, Harrison said, “the turkey!” Anders seemed more intent on grabbing his mom’s sunglasses.

Chris Cholua did not have quite as far to go to reach the parade. He came from south Jersey to watch and perched his four-year-old daughter Daijsel on his shoulders. Asked for her favorite float, she opted for “Paw Patrol” and “Stuart the Minion.”

It was not just the spectators who came from far and wide. The University of Alabama band marched and then assembled on the steps outside the General Post Office on Eighth Ave. for a photo op.

This year features seven new floats including the Deliciouisly Delectable World of Wonka, sponsored by Nickelodeon and Paramount and a new version of the Pillsbury Dough Boy balloon.

The largest float in the parade, at 3.5 stories tall and 60 feet long remains Santa’s sleigh, which is the last float to make its way down the 2.5 mile route.

This year’s parade started at 8:30 a.m., a half hour earlier than in recent years at Central Park West and W. 77th St. and made its way down Sixth Avenue before finishing in front of Macy’s.