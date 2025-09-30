Maloney and Epstein Cross Endorse One Another in Their Respective CD Races

Two Democratic city council members on the East Side have decided to give a little extra pop to their candidacies by cross endorsing each other, driven by shared values over “affordability.

Virginia Maloney--a Meta executive seeking her first public office in City Council District 4 to fill the seat now held by term limited Keith Powers--and Assembly member Harvey Epstein--running in CD 2 for the seat that Carlina Rivera already exited, both announced cross endorsements of each other.

While it might not be too surprising to endorse another Dem in a neighboring race, it was also interesting who they had not endorsed. Epstein long ago endorsed Zohran Mamdani for mayor; Maloney, demurs and says, “I’m concentrating on my race.”

At their press conference on E. 15th St. and Second Ave. on the morning of Sept. 30 both candidates tagged “affordability” as the number one issue.

Said Epstein, “Virginia knows how to solve problems and bring people together. She’ll be a collaborative, effective voice on the Council. Together we will fight for our shared progressive values by implementing policies and supporting critical programs. I look forward to her partnership in our fight to expand affordable housing for New Yorkers in need.”

And Maloney was equally effusive in praising the person that she wants on the other side of the CD4/CD2 border. ”He is a fierce advocate for affordable housing, public safety, and climate justice and leads with compassion and a deep commitment to equity. Together, we will fight to protect our most vulnerable neighbors and create a stronger, more affordable New York.”

Maloney, the daughter of former Congress member Carolyn Maloney already had high recognition as she runs to step into the seat that covers the neighborhoods of Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper Village, then Kips Bay, and Murray Hill west to Times Square and Rockefeller Center before zig zagging north through Carnegie Hill and the UES ending with a single block on E. 93rd St.

Harvey, from the moment he swept to victory last year in his bid for reelection to the Assembly, immediately announced he was going to run for the seat held by term-limited Carlina Rivera, who resigned the seat to take a job running the non-profit New York State Association for Affordable Housing.

Maloney, 37, is running against Debra Lea Schwartzben, a 26 year-old Tim Tok influencer. She is a Trump booster and appears frequently as a talking head on Fox and Newsmax, speaking out on conservative issues and occasionally lip syncing to her 94,000 followers on Tik Tok.

What she does not appear to be doing is hitting the pavement.

“I have not encountered her on the campaign trail,” said Maloney.

That might be because she is not there. The Manhattan Republican Our East Side Observer columnist Arlene Kayatt learned that the Manhattan Republican Party was telling sources that Lea Schwartzben is “no longer actively campaigning.”

Maloney, while she has not quit her day job at Meta, is also busy with campaign field work, an early morning working breakfast before the press conference and a social slated for Bloom on E. 58th and Third Ave. on Friday night.

While Maloney’s main Republican opponent ghosted the race, there is a third party candidate, Kyle Athadye, a community activist seeking his first legislative office on the Revive the East Side party line.

Jason Murillo, who grew up in a NYCHA home on the lower east side, is the Republican candidate in city council district 2. He’s an attorney who has been a community activist and has a fan following that knows him as “DJ Loudmouth.” His web site says he is for “re-funding” the police, saving NYCHA and ending the socialist takeover of America. Two others are in the hunt as well: Allie Ryan, who twice tried the Dem party line in the past two primaries as a combative opponent of the East Side Resiliency Project. She is now running on the Unity Party. A fourth candidate in the hunt is Gail Schargel running on the Clean Safe Street party.

Whoever wins the Epstein/Murillo/Ryan/Schargel battle will have no time for a transition. Since the seat is now vacant, it will be filled as soon as possible after the Nov. 4 election is certified, rather than the usual first day on the job swearing in day on Jan. 1, 2026.

Whoever