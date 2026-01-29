Man Approaches 14 Year Old Girl in Stuy Town, Orders Her to Strip, Steals Her iPhone Instead

Police are looking for an unidentified male for making verbal threats against a 14-year-old girl in the lobby and elevator in the Stuyvesant Town complex on the morning of Jan. 29.

One source said the suspect ordered the girl to “remove her clothes” but instead stole her iPhone and fled. Police said only that the suspect “verbally threatened” the victim before fleeing with her mobile phone.

There seems to be confusion as to the exact address in the sprawling complex on the East Side of Manhattan. The management of Stuyvesant Town/Peter Cooper Village sent a text to residents of 300 First around 1:40 p.m. informing them that the mezzanine level, one of the two exits/entrances to the building, was closed due to “police activity in your building.” It offered no further details.

The police, however, said the incident happened at 276 First Ave. and they responded after receiving a 911 call at 11:42 a.m., roughly two hours before management sent the notice. But there was no police activity nor yellow crime scene tape at that address, according to a resident of the complex.

”M level is currently closed due to police activity in your building,” said the text from the management of Stuyvesant Town/Peter Cooper Village to residents living in 300 First Ave. “Please use T [terrace] level until further notice. We will let you know when M level reopens. We appreciate your cooperation.”

A resident who tried to exit, said police would not let anyone enter or leave on the M level of the 300 1st Ave. building, which is on the corner of 18th St. and First Ave. Another resident confirmed it was the M level at that address had the yellow crime scene tape.

The NYPD said the incident happened in the “elevator/lobby area” and the investigation is “ongoing.” Lobbies in the complex have video cameras but no photo of the suspect had been released at press time.

At 6:02 p.m., management sent a second text to residents of 300 First Ave. stating: “Thank you for your patience and cooperation, the Main level has been cleared and reopened.” But no disclosure was made about the nature of the police activity.