Man dead on F Train after scuffle with other passenger

Officers descended into the Broadway-Lafayette F Train subway station near SoHo at around 2:30 p.m. on May 1st, where they found an unconscious man. He was transported to Lenox Health Hospital but was not able to be revived and was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that the deceased had been put in a chokehold by another male passenger, aged 24, who approached him and scuffled with him.

Police said the source of the confrontation was not known. The man who applied the headlock was taken into custody, but an arrest had not been made at press time.

“The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is still ongoing,” said a police spokesperson, adding, “identification (of the deceased) is pending family notification.”