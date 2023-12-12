Man Indicted For Shoving Commuter–With Wood Plank–Onto City Hall Subway Tracks

The Manhattan D.A. indicted a man on charges including attempted murder and assault for an alleged subway shoving in Lower Manhattan, which the defendant reportedly perpetrated by wielding a wooden plank.

Prosecutors outlining the Dec. 8 indictment claim that Li De Ming, 42, pushed a 28 year-old Joseph Holder off the southbound platform at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station. Surveillance camera footage from that day, Nov. 1, show him with a wooden beam in his hand.

“As alleged, Li De Ming attacked a stranger when he pushed him onto the train tracks, putting his life at risk. Thankfully, the victim was able to return to the safety of the subway platform and avoid further injury,” D.A. Alvin Bragg said.

Prosecutors also detailed the period immediately leading up to the attack, noting that De Ming had reportedly been wandering back and forth along the platform–plank in hand–for about 10 minutes. He allegedly approached Holder, who who was exiting the 6 train and reading his cell phone, at around 10:12 a.m. Prosecutors claim that Di Ming then bludgeoned him over the back of the head and pushed him off the platform.

De Ming reportedly fled the scene, after which Holder was able to make his way off the tracks. He was rushed to Bellevue, where he received stitches for his head wound. He also had scrapes and bruises from his fall, prosecutors said.

In an exclusive interview with ABC7 days later, he said that blood had been gushing from the back of his head. Holder also said that he had briefly passed out, while on the tracks but was able to revive himself and likely save his life.

“It was just–I don’t know if it was my willpower or my soul–[I told myself] you’re not going to die right here. Just lifted myself up,” he recalled.

De Ming was arrested the next day, reportedly in the same clothing he had been wearing at the time of the attack.