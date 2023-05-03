Man killed on F Train after being put in headlock by other passenger

Jordan Neely, a 30 year-old placed in a fatal chokehold by another 24 year-old passenger, was found unconscious on a northbound F train on May 1st and subsequently died.

Freelance journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez said in published reports that Neely began yelling “I don’t have food, I don’t have a drink, I’m fed up. I don’t mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I’m ready to die” and began throwing garbage at other passengers. He was then wrestled to the ground by the 24 year-old, who reportedly held the chokehold for up to 15 minutes.

Police and EMS workers responded to the Broadway-Lafayette subway station around 2:30 pm but the man was not able to be revived and was pronounced dead at Lenox Hill Hospital. The man who applied the headlock, who was not identified, was taken into custody, but no arrest had not been made at press time.

“The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is still ongoing,” said a police spokesperson.