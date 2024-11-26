Man Slashed at 42nd St.-Bryant Park Subway Station, Suspect Unidentified

A 28 year-old man was slashed across the arm during the morning rush hour at the 42nd St.-Bryant Park subway station on Nov. 26, cops confirmed to Straus News. A suspect has not been definitively identified, and a motive remains unclear, but the authorities believe the attack followed a verbal dispute.

The assault occurred at around 9 a.m at the station’s northbound B/D/F/M platform. After reportedly making his way to a mezzanine while trying to staunch the bleeding from his arm, the injured man was rushed to Bellevue Hospital by responding EMS, where he was listed in stable condition. The knife-wielder fled to “parts unknown,” cops said, and may have made his way onto an M train. He was apparently wearing a black hat, beige shirt, and green jacket.

He’s the sixth person stabbed in knife attacks in Manhattan over the past eight days, five of which were apparently unprovoked. Three of these resulted in deaths, when a lone suspect stabbed two men and one woman–in the Chelsea, Tudor City, and Kips Bay neighborhoods–over the course of a two-and-a-half hour rampage on Nov. 18. Ramon Rivera, a homeless man said to be dealing with severe mental illness by the authorities, was arrested soon thereafter and charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder.

Two days later, a 55 year-old Danish tourist was approached from behind near 237 Madison Avenue on the Upper West Side, before being stabbed from his right ear to his neck. The victim was walking with two friends who helped him make his way to a nearby doorstep, where a superintendent helped him staunch his bleeding with a towel. He survived his injuries. A 25 year-old suspect, Joshua Zinberg, was later turned into the police after his mother saw him on television. He’s been hit with charges including attempted murder.

Finally, an Italian tourist who was walking in Murray Hill on Nov. 23 was slashed in the hand by an unknown assailant, near 237 Madison Avenue. Police are seeking a suspect that was wearing a jean-jacket and black pants at the time.