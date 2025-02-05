Manhattan-Based FDNY Chief Pleads Guilty to Fed Bribery Charges

A former high-ranking FDNY official that operated out of Manhattan, Anthony Saccavino, has plead guilty to federal bribery charges in a pay-to-play scheme and faces a maximum of five years in federal prison.

As a former chief of the FDNY’s Bureau of Fire Prevention (BFP), 59 year-old Anthony Saccavino was charged with orchestrating a scheme that generated $190,000 in exchange for expedited safety inspections on certain projects, according to prosecutors with the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. As part of his plea deal, Saccavino will forfeit $57,000, the amount that he personally pocketed from the scheme he and others ran from 2021 to 2023, prosecutors said.

“Anthony Saccavino betrayed the City agency he was chosen to lead by repeatedly selling access to the Bureau of Fire Prevention’s services in a pay-to-play bribery scheme,” U.S. Attorney Danielle R. Sassoon said. “This Office will continue to ensure that City officials who place their own interests above those of the public will be held accountable.”

Saccavino’s second-in-command, Brian Cordasco of Staten Island, was indicted alongside Saccavino for the crime last September. He pled guilty on Oct. 8, 2024, and is set to be sentenced on Feb. 19. He originally plead not guilty, before cooperating with federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors say that both men received the payments from a certain Henry Santiago Jr., a retired FDNY firefighter himself, in order to specifically benefit Santiago’s clients. They would reportedly receive the funds from Santiago at steakhouse dinners or at the BFP headquarters in Manhattan; they would come in the form of cheques, cash, or electronic transfer payments via Zelle.

What’s more, prosecutors say, they lied to their subordinates in the Bureau of Fire Prevention to hide the bribes. They also reportedly lied to law enforcement officials.

Santiago, a 46 year-old resident of Staten Island, plead guilty to multiple counts of bribery and wire fraud last September. His combined sentences could land him life in prison, although he is said to be cooperating with federal investigators.

According to additional details supplied by federal prosecutors in the original September indictment of Saccavino and Cordasco, the BFP is responsible for “overseeing and approving the installation of fire safety and suppression systems in commercial and residential buildings in New York City.”

It does this, in part, “by reviewing and approving design plans and conducting on-site inspections of installed systems.” These inspections are crucial for public safety, and are essentially required before any building can be approved to open for public or private use.

Prosecutors added that Santiago–who paid the bribes to the BFP officials in order to receive preferable inspection treatment for his customers–circumvented the “first-come, first-served” basis that the system is supposed to operate under. There is a significant waitlist for BFP approval. Clients can legally hire filing processors known as “expeditors” to help them navigate the BFP paperwork process, although they are expected to follow standards that Santiago reportedly flouted.

Both Saccavino and Cordasco retired before the indictment dropped last year, and were making salaries in the $250,000-$300,000 range.

U.S. Attorney Sassoon inherited the case from Damian Williams, her predecessor. Williams resigned from his post late last year after Donald Trump won the presidency, as he had signaled that he would replace him as head of the SDNY.