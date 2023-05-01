Marie LaFerrara named new executive director of York Theatre

The York Theatre Company has named Marie Grace LaFerrara, a veteran of Ariel Group and the Usdan Center for Center for the Creative and Performing Arts, as their new executive director. York is a powerhouse of Manhattan drama production, and it’s just wrapped up a successful run of Vanities – The Musical, part of its well-regarded Mainstage Series. Seats are rapidly refilling after COVID-19, and Straus News spoke with LaFerrara and York’s artistic director Jim Morgan about what developments are in store under her leadership.

As far as recovering from the pandemic goes, LaFerrara is largely celebratory, telling Straus that “things are back” to normal. “As Lin-Manuel Miranda says, we need to be in the room where it happens,” she quipped. LaFerrara seemed especially excited about the continued rebound of in-person training programs, seeing as introverted participants might be able to come out of their shell more and develop an indispensable “foundation in the arts.” LaFerrara also emphasized that she was excited to work in York’s new performance space at the Theatre at St. Jean’s (they were based out of Saint Peter’s Church until a flood in January 2021).

Concerning her extensive theater roots, LaFerrara was unequivocal: “It's a calling,” she said. Her penchant for connection and creation from her early years in theater soon led to an equal interest in production and fundraising, and she notes that “to marry those two things together are the perfect storm of everything I was ever led to do.” She also drew attention to her recent work at Ariel Group, a business and development training outfit that uniquely grounds its teaching in acting techniques. Additionally, she made sure to praise the Usdan Center, where she served as a director for ten years and “even sold their programs.” She reflected that “everything has led me up to this point, because it all feels like kismet, a little bit.”

Morgan, York’s artistic director, is personally looking forward to what LaFerrara will bring to York. He effusively remarked that he “cannot say enough how excited we are to have Marie on board. She’s been highly recommended and we can’t wait to get going.”