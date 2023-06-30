Marte Wins Convincingly Againt 3 Rivals in District 1 Dem Primary

Christopher Marte, the incumbent in city council member in district 1 in downtown Manhattan, swept to a commanding victory in the democratic primary race against three other opponents.

It was a strong defense of the seat that he had won in 2021 after losing to Margaret Chin by only 200 votes in his first bid for the seat in 2017. The normal four year city council terms were cut to two because of redistricting that had to take place after the last US Census, although it did not appreciably change the dimensions of the district.

Marte, who is of Jamaican background and was born and raised on the lower East Side, racked up 5,053 votes according to the Board of Election, with about 93 percent of the vote tallied as Our Town Downtown went to press. That amounted to 63.35 percent of the votes cast. Lee, who is Chinese, drew 2.046 votes or 30.17 percent. Two others drew under ten percent: Ursula Jung pulled only 5.1 percent with 414 votes and Pooi Stewart landed just 1.02 percent with 81 votes according to the unofficial tallies with about 97 percent of the vote counted.

The Downtown Independent Democrats club, which had backed Marte called his victory, a “victory for our neighbors over big developers and outside interests.”

Marte is on record supporting the Elizabeth Street Garden activists who are trying to prevent the vest pocket park from being bulldozed to make way for an affordable housing project that city wants to build for senior citizens. The residents recently lost an appeals court decision on the matter. He also was against the recent Rent Guidelines Board which okayed 3 percent hikes on one year leases and what amounts to nearly 6 percent increases from their current levels on two year leases. The two year leases go up in tiers, 2.75 percent on year one and then on top of the higher rent, another 3.25 percent hike in year two, bringing the total rise over the current rent to just under 6 percent. He is also a big advocates of laws placing restrictions on the number of hours home health aids can work without time off, recalling the turmoil the current work rules imposed on his mother when he was growing up.

The Downtown Independent Democrats said in a statement: “Voters recognized that Councilmember Marte has consistently stood up for community interests, been focused on and responsive to community needs, and worked against luxury developers and the violence of displacement.

“By nearly two to one, voters from the Lower East Side to Chinatown, from Tribeca to Battery Park City came together in force to reelect our friend and neighbor Councilmember Marte, embracing unity over division. With this mandate, together, we will end the horror of the 24-hour workday for home attendants, pass the Chinatown Working Group managed development plan, preserve and expand affordable housing, and get the job done.”