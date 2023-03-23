Massive police response to East Village Shooting, Shots Exchanged, One suspect in custody.

There was a massive police response in the East Village Thursday night after a suspect fired on a police cruiser, shattering its windshield. One officer returned fire, a police spokesman said.

Police were responding to a report of a man with a firearm when the shooting erupted.

“A firearm was recovered and a suspect was taken into custody,” a police spokesman said. Two officers were taken to Lennox Hill Hospital for observation, but neither they nor the suspect were wounded by bullets that were fired, cops said.

The identify of the suspect was not released.

The shooting occurred outside an apartment building at 330 E. 4th Street and resulted in the closure of an entire block between Avenue C and Avenue D.

Initially after the shooting cops were escorting a few neighborhood residents to their apartments so long as it was not close to the scene of the shoot out, but after about an hour, cops were ordered to keep everyone outside the block-long crime scene.

At least some residents were trying to figure out how to go through gardens on E. 5th Street to enter apartment buildings via backdoors.

One woman who was inside the closed off area when the shooting occurred said police were allowing her to stay inside the police tape but far away from the crime scene which occurred mid block. “If I leave, they won't let me back in,” she said.

“This is gonna go on all night,” lamented one area resident, “I have to be at work at 7 am,” he said. The neighbor inside the crime scene tape told the man his wife was escorted to her apartment earlier. “Your wife said don’t let you in,” she joked.