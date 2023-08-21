The veteran journalist who was loved and missed, will be honored Saturday, September 9, 2023: 5-9 pm at the French Institute Alliance Française 22 East 60th St in the Skyroom. Story sharing will commence at 5:30 followed by a reception with ample finger food.

“Please share remembrances of the curiosity, humor, sense of adventure, generosity ,quirkiness, and spirit that made Doug so special,” requests is sister Karyn Feiden. “All are welcome to take the mike,” she said.

RSVP, if possible, but not essential. .Karyn Feiden feidenkaryn@gmail.com 212.663.0076