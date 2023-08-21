x
Planned for Sept. 9th

A Memorial service will be held for Doug Feiden at the French Institute Alliance Française, 22 E. 60th starting at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 9. The veteran journalist who passed away last month just before his 71st birthday (1953-2023) started his career as a copy boy at the NY Post, and advanced through the ranks as a reporter and city hall bureau chief before jumping to the NY Daily News in the early 90s where he served as city hall bureau chief and ultimately as a member of the editorial board. He was the chief investigative reporter at the Manhattan newspapers of Straus Media, Our Town, West Side Spirit, Chelsea News and Our Town Downtown from 2017 to 2020.

| 21 Aug 2023 | 04:44
    Memorial Service for veteran journalist Doug Feiden is planned fof Sept. 9 at the French Institute Alliance Franciaise, 22 E. 60th St. 5:30 to 9 p.m. Photo: Courtesy the Feiden family
The veteran journalist who was loved and missed, will be honored Saturday, September 9, 2023: 5-9 pm at the French Institute Alliance Française 22 East 60th St in the Skyroom. Story sharing will commence at 5:30 followed by a reception with ample finger food.

“Please share remembrances of the curiosity, humor, sense of adventure, generosity ,quirkiness, and spirit that made Doug so special,” requests is sister Karyn Feiden. “All are welcome to take the mike,” she said.

RSVP, if possible, but not essential. .Karyn Feiden feidenkaryn@gmail.com 212.663.0076