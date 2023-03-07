Men Who Attacked Beloved 90-Year-Old Candy Store Owner Indicted

The men who violently assaulted Ray Alvarez, owner of East Village institution Ray’s Candy Store, were indicted March 1st by the New York State Supreme Court.

Luis Peroza, 39, and Gerald Barth, 55, were indicted on charges of Assault in the First Degree, two counts of Robbery in the First Degree, two counts of Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, one count of Robbery in the Second Degree, one count of Assault in the Second Degree and one count of Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree.

The attack occurred around 3am on January 31, 2023. 90-year-old Ray Alvarez was standing in front of his Avenue A store when Peroza walked up to him and asked him to purchase canned drinks. When Alvarez declined, Peroza struck Alvarez in the head with an unknown weapon. Alvarez suffered a broken jaw, fractured facial bones, a black eye and facial lacerations.

The attackers didn’t stop there: they assaulted two other victims before the night was over.

Half an hour later, Peroza and Barth accosted a 33-year-old man leaving a deli on Avenue C and demanded money from him. When he refused, Peroza struck his face, causing a deep laceration and breaking his orbital bone.

Barth then asked a 51-year-old man on Avenue B for a cigarette. He refused to give them one; Peroza then struck him repeatedly in the head with an unknown object and stole his cell phone. The man suffered cuts to the face and fractured facial bones. One of his teeth was also knocked out.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg announced their indictment, which is being prosecuted by Assistant D.A. Caroline Rowley.

“Ray’s Candy Store is a beloved staple in the East Village community, and the attack on its owner is deeply upsetting to everyone who has ever visited this local institution. In addition to this alleged assault, these defendants are also charged with attacking two other strangers on the street within mere hours,” said Bragg. “My office continues to zero in on violence every day because New Yorkers deserve to feel safe in their workplace or walking around their neighborhood without the fear of being attacked.”

A GoFundMe page started by Asghar Ghahramarn a year ago when he was in danger of losing the tiny shop due to bills that piled up during the COVID shut downs, picked up momentum after news coverage of the attack. It’s now raised $64,740 and the goal has been upped to raising $90,000.

And donations are still pouring in.

“Those lousy thugs punching a 90-year old good man. Despicable. Ray, hope you continue to recover and feel better,” wrote Patrick Hoffman, who kicked in $20.

Long ago fans are also kicking in. Diane Linderman who kicked in $25 recently commented, “Lived on E. 7th St. and E. 3rd St. In the 80s and Ray’s was definitely the center of the neighborhood. Best egg creams in the world, now and always. Sending love and speedy recovery Ray. Keep the faith!”