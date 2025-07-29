A lone gunman armed with an automatic rifle killed four people including an NYPD officer and three civilians before taking his own life on the 33rd floor of a mid-town Manhattan skyscraper.

After spraying the lobby with gunfire, the shooter took an elevator to the 33rd floor which houses the offices of real estate giant Rudin Management, shot one woman dead and then took his own life, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a press conference.

The police office who was shot was identified as Didarul Islam, 36, who is normally stationed in the 47th Pct in the Bronx. He was 36 years old and his wife was expecting their third child. He was said to be working a private security gig at the time of the shooting. The identity of the other victims was not revealed, pending notification of family.

”For now, our city is in mourning for the four innocent lives lost,” said Tisch. “May their memories be a blessing.”

PBA president Patrick Hendry said, “Today is a devastating day. Pure evil came to the heart of our city.”

Police officers swarmed the area around East 52nd St. between Park Ave. and Lexington Ave. and locked down several blocks in mid=town but at a 10 p.m press conference at Bellvue Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said it is believed the gunman operated alone and that there was no ongoing threat to the city.

Tisch said the shooter was identified as Shane Devon Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas, Nev. He began a cross country jaunt over the past three days through Nebraska and Iowa and arrived in Columbia, NJ. earlier on June 28, He was said to have entered NYC only around 4:24 p.m. Monday June driving a black BMV before beginning his deadly killing spree around 6:30 p.m.

The mid-town skyscraper house investment giant Blackstone Group, the international consulting and accounting firm KPMG, the HQ of raw NFL and the real estate giant Rudin Management.

Struaus News spoke with one stunned Rudin employee a few blocks away from the crime scene on the evening of June 28 before the full extent of the carnage was known.

”I was downstairs when the shooting started,” said the young man in s suit person who was wearing a Rudin ID pin but did not want to give his name. Reports had already filtered out by 7:30 p.m. that an officer and the gunman were dead.

”That could have been me,” said the Rudin employee. “There was a bullet hole in the glass,” he said, “I know at least three people were shot.” At the time, police had not confirmed any fatalities but it would later turn out to be four victims including an NYPD officer and three civilians plus the crazed gunman died in the carnage.

”By the time I got out the cops were already in the building,” said the Rudin employee who was still shaken.

After driving to the city from Jersey, the killed parked a block away from the building at 345 Park Ave. and entered the lobby wearing dark glasses and carrying a long gun. He immediately shot the NYPD officer in the lobby and one other woman.

Tish said the shooter was known to Las Vegas police as someone with mental problems, but it was not clear what triggered the deadly rampage or if there was a reason he picked 345 Park Ave. for the deadly attack.

Police said they had not determined a motive for the deadly killing spree.