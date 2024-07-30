Migrant Violence: 2 Arrested for Kicking Cop Outside Hotel; 2 Others in Guilty Pleas for Earlier Brawl in Times Sq

The Strip of Despair—that long, often lawless swath of 8th Avenue from the upper 20s just below Penn Station to at least the Times Square/Port Authority area, was the scene of an assault against a police officer on July 28.

It was the second major attack against police by migrant suspects in the Times Square area this year.

In the latest incident, an officer from the midtown south precinct house, had tried to make a traffic stop to prevent a “two wheeled vehicle” from driving aimlessly through the area little before 10 p.m. on a busy Saturday night.

But it is not just tourists who flock to the Crossroads of the World these days.

Two men from a nearby migrant center were arrested and charged for assaulting a police officer on Saturday July 28. In a rarity, a female accomplice was also involved and remains at large and is being sought by police.

The two arrested so far include Brian Joseph, 24, and Jose Gonzalez, 19, both of whom gave their address as 700 8th Ave. This address, between W. 44th St. and W. 45th St., formerly that of the luxury hotel Row NYC, has since 2022 been used a migrant hotel, or in the formal language of Mayor Adams’ administration, a Humanitarian Relief Center.

By any name, the area has been the site of much controversy and numerous prior incidents.

In a now infamous Times Square brawl in which two cops were set upon by a group as police tried to move them along the sidewalk while some members in the migrant group objected to the forced move and resisted police efforts to clear the sidewalk.

In the ensuing melee, two cops were captured on surveillance video falling to the ground and being beaten by cops during the now-infamous Times Square brawl

Police initially arrested five in the caught-on-camera attack, but prosecutors initially let them go and rearrested them two weeks later. Eventually, a total of eight suspects were arrested but one migrant was let go without charges.

Kelvin Servita Arocha, 19, pleaded guilty

Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, 19, will face up to one year on Rikers Island in exchange for pleading guilty to second-degree assault in the caught-on-camera Jan. 27 scuffle between two cops and a group of migrants.

Gomez-Izquiel, of Venezuela, entered a guilty plea confessing his role in the incident on July 29. His sentencing is set for Sept. 5.

In the latest Saturday night attack, Joseph, whose driving initiated the incident, was charged with assault on a police officer, first degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest. Gonzalez is charged with assault on a police officer and obstruction of governmental administration.

On this evening, when the male driver of the vehicle, who was driving recklessly in front of this address, was stopped, he tried to flee and aggressively confronted the cops who had detained him.

This hubbub between suspected perp and Midtown South police attracted the attention of two bystanders—one man, one woman— who together began attacking one of the cops.

The woman among the troika viciously kicked the cop in the right leg, causing pain, bruising and swelling, before fleeing south on foot, down 8th Ave.

Police describe her “as a female with a large build, light complexion and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jean shorts, white sneakers and was carrying a black pocketbook.”

EMS responded to the attack and treated the unnamed officer at the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.