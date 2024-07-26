Moped Maniac Drives on Sidewalk, KOs Two Men in Hell’s Kitchen After Argument

A moped driver knocked two men unconscious in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood in the wee hours of July 23, cops said. One of the victims was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The unidentified moped driver is wanted on assault charges and remains in the wind.

The incident went down shortly before 2:40 a.m. in front of Rudy’s Bar and Grill, located at 627 9th Ave., near the corner of 43rd St. Police say that the moped operator who was driving southbound on the sidewalk bumped into a 56-year-old man, and that a verbal dispute followed. The moped driver briefly drove away, before deciding to circle back and punch the 56-year-old in the face, knocking him out.

The unconscious man’s 38-year-old friend, who was sitting in a livery car parked nearby, then got out to confront the moped driver. Much like his friend, he was also quickly knocked unconscious by the moped man. That victim struck the back of his head on the concrete.

The 56-year-old was taken by ambulance to Mt. Sinai West, where he was listed in stable condition. The 38-year-old, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital and listed in critical condition.

According to The Daily News, the 56-year-old victim was in town from Illinois on a business trip. His seriously injured younger friend is a Brooklyn resident and an immigrant from Germany.

Police say that the moped driver then used his vehicle–which they specified was black–to flee to “parts unknown.” He was also wearing a black helmet and a white shirt. They have released surveillance images to the public.