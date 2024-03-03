MTA Adds “No Standing” Stanchions At 125 St, As Conductor Is Slashed In Brooklyn

As some MTA workers worry about an uptick in transit crime, their parent agency has adopted new measures that they claim will protect them: installing rubber stanchions and “No Standing” labels on subway platforms.

Days later, MTA subway conductor Alton Scott was reportedly slashed in an unprovoked attack at the Rockaway Ave. subway station, located in the Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn. Scott, who has worked with the MTA for over 20 years, said he was saved by a doctor who staunched the bleeding until EMS arrived. The wound required 35 stitches and nine sutures.

There was no arrest in the Feb 29 slashing attack in Brooklyn. A police spokesperson said the investigation remains ongoing.

That set up a clash between the MTA and Transport Workers Union, with the transit agency accusing the union of staging an orchestrated work slow-down–reportedly undertaken in protest over the attack–during rush hour on Feb. 29. Trains were indeed seriously delayed that morning.

The MTA has also expressed its opinion that greater subway safety measures are needed, and Governor Hochul has said that there is a plan to install cameras in all subway cars by year-end. Pointing to their own stats, which present a reputed spike in transit crime through the first two months of the year, the NYPD recently announced that it was assigning 1,000 more officers to subway patrols.

So far, a set of the stanchions have been put in place at the 125th St. station in Harlem, and are specifically set up next to where working conductors end up coming to a halt. The station will serve as a pilot location for the “next few months,” while agency officials gauge their effectiveness.

The flexible poles are four feet tall and portable. Initially, the “No Standing” markings on the platform were the only visible protective measure at the station, although the MTA said that the painted markings that had warned passengers to avoid the designated area had faded over the years.

”We hope that adding additional visibility elements create a more well-defined zone of safety and security around our hard-working subway conductors to ensure they can do their work without fear of being attacked on the platform while they simply try to do their jobs,” said Demetrius Crichlow, the Senior Vice President of the New York City Transit Department of Subways.

The stanchions purposefully echo the yellow platform barriers erected at the 191 St. Station on Jan. 21, which MTA Chair Janno Leiber called a “creative way to improve safety.” Those installations are also part of an ongoing pilot program.

Some straphangers are not hiding their skepticism. “I don’t see how that’s going to help,” Myra Dent-McGriff told one tabloid while waiting for a train at the 125th Street Station.