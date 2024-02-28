MTA Adds “No Standing” Stanchions At 125 St. To Deter Attacks on Conductors

As some MTA workers worry about an uptick in transit crime, their parent agency has adopted new measures that they claim will protect them: installing rubber stanchions and “No Standing” labels on subway platforms. So far, a set of these have been put in place at the 125th St. station in Harlem, and are specifically set up next to where working conductors end up coming to a halt. The station will serve as a pilot location for the “next few months” while agency officials gauge their effectiveness.

The flexible poles are four feet tall and portable. Initially, the “No Standing” markings on the platform were the only visible protective measure at the station, although the MTA said that the painted markings that had warned passengers to avoid the designated area had faded over the years.

”We hope that adding additional visibility elements create a more well-defined zone of safety and security around our hard-working subway conductors to ensure they can do their work without fear of being attacked on the platform while they simply try to do their jobs,” said Demetrius Crichlow, the Senior Vice President of the New York City Transit Department of Subways.

The stanchions purposefully echo the yellow platform barriers erected at the 191 St. Station on Jan. 21, which MTA Chair Janno Leiber called a “creative way to improve safety.” Those installations are also part of an ongoing pilot program.