Murder Suspect Stalked Manhattan Stores Before Killing Two in Queens

In the weeks before a 42-year-old ex-con robbed and killed a husband and wife inside their home in Bellrose, Queens, he had stalked two Manhattan stores this summer, robbing a GameStop store in Central Harlem in July and trying unsuccessfully to rob a Verizon store in Chelsea on Aug. 31.

In the Chelsea robbery attempt at 600 Sixth Ave. chief of detectives Joseph Kenny at a press conference on One Police Plaza on Sept. 9, said that an employee at the Verizon noticed the suspect’s weapon was fake and “fought back” forcing the suspect to flee empty handed.

The GameStop store at 251 W. 125th St. is adjacent to the historic Apollo Theater.

In an exclusive interview, the heroic Verizon store employee, who gave his name as Brian and who did not want his photo to be used, said he had punched McGriff in the face repeatedly during the attempted broad daylight robbery attempt around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. After being ordered to the rear of the store by the perpetrator who said he had weapon, Brian said he spied a shiny handle on the “weapon” and surmised the suspect had applied fresh black paint to a toy gun. While he rained haymakers on the suspect, he said he now wishes he had been able to tackle the man who turned out to be the suspect in a double homicide only eight days later.

”I know it’s not my fault, but I wish I had dropped his ass rather than just punching him in the face until he ran away,” Brian told Straus News in an exclusive interview at the store on Sept. 10.

Police identified the suspect as Jamel McGriff, an ex-con who was still on parole for a 2006 robbery and who had also violated parole by failing to register as a sex offender. The later incident stemmed from a Nov. 21, 2005 incident in Chelsea in which he robbed a store sexually molested a 23 year old woman in a store on Seventh Ave. and 16th St., not far from the attempted robbery at the Verizon store on Aug. 31.

He was also convicted of robbing a 34 year old man at knifepoint on the F train in Manhattan on Nov. 12, 2005, robbing a watch and cash.

“If anyone sees Mr. McGiff, please do not approach him, call 9-1-1 right away,” said Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch. She said he is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Brian said he expected the the suspect was a fraud the minute he entered the store and picked up two cell phones as if he was attempting to look them over before purchasing them. But the man ordered the employee to the back of the store and said he had a gun and that he had “shot someone yesterday [Aug. 30].”

”I took one look at him and saw shiny black on the gun,” said Brian, tipping him off that the gun was a toy. “It was too small to be a real gun,” Brian said, who said it appeared to him to be a fresh paint job.

Instead of complying with the suspect’s order to hand over “all the cell phones in the store” Brian said he began locking them in a safe in the back of the store.

He said the suspect told him to hand over the phones or he’d shot him. Brian said he slugged him in the face. “He kept threatening.” And Brian kept landing haymakers. “He shouted the ‘gun is a fake’.” Brian said.

”For some reason, that got me madder,” said Brian, a burly bearded individual, who began to pummel McGriff in the face, who ran from the store.

He said McGriff had JVL headphones and was carrying a bag. “When he left, all he had was the bag.” The headphones flew off the suspect’s head. “He left with less than he came in with,” said Brian.

He said he turned over the headphones to police to swab for DNA. Tisch said McGiff’s parole officer also identified him in the surveillance videos.

Brian only learned after news of the press conference with Tisch and Chief of Detectives Kenny on Sept. 9 that the man he tangled with was being sought in the gruesome double homicide.

In piecing together the ex-cons crime spree, he appears to have ranged over at least three boroughs in his decades long crime spree. His last known address was at a shelter on Crescent Ave. in the south Bronx. In addition to the Verizon store, police said he was wanted as a suspect in the robbery of a GameStop on Lenox Ave and 125th St. in Central Harlem in July, in which he said he had a gun and made off with cash in the store that is right next to the historic Apollo Theater.

His last known sighting was at a pawn shop back in the Bronx, where he was trying to get money for two cell phones on Sept. 10, police said.

Police suspect the phones he was trying to pawn were from the murder victims, who were identified as 77-year-old Frank Olmont and his wife Maureen, 78. Police said Frank Olmont might have taken pity on McGiff who said he needed a place to recharge his cell phone, and allowed him to enter the house. Another homeowner in the Bellrose neighborhood had already turned McGiff away, Tisch said at the press conference.

McGiff apparently tortured the couple for five hours, before setting the house on fire and leaving by the back door of the two family colonial style home, surveillance video showed.

In a tragic twist, one of the first responders to the fire at the home was their son, Matthew Olmont who chief of detectives Kenny said is an FDNY EMT in Manhattan. He had been alerted that there was a fire in the home where he had grown up. Firefighters only discovered the bodies of his parents after they had extinguished the blaze. Both had multiple stab wounds.

At press time, McGiff was still at large and the subject of a city wide NYPD man hunt. “Investigators in the NYPD and our partners in the regional fugitive task force are working round the clock to locate and apprehend Mr. McGiff and we appreciate the public’s and media’s assistance here,” Tisch said. But she again cautioned anyone spotting the individual wanted for the grisly murder to contact 9-1-1 and not to approach him. “Again, he is considered armed and dangerous.”