New Bike Lanes Debut in Village and Mid-town; Riders Pleased but Many Ignore Rules of Road, Run Red Lights

Up and down the avenues of Manhattan, brand new, wider bike lanes have been put in place by the Department of Transportation from Sixth Ave in the Village to Seventh Ave. in mid-town. Where once there were single-rider lanes, now bikers can find more space to ride and added protection as they navigate their way up and down some of the city’s main arteries.

But as one reporter who checked out the new bike lanes in the Village and Mid-town noted, roughly half the bikers using them ignore all traffic laws and a smattering go the wrong way down one way streets. And should any of them collide with an unsuspecting pedestrian, virtually none have registered their battery powered e-bikes or mopeds.

On the East Side, City Council member Julie Menin complained to the DOT when she suddenly learned that traffic lights along a two-mile so-called “green wave” on Third Ave. between E. 60th St. and E. 96th St. had been recalibrated to conform to the speed of a motorized e-bike or moped going 15 MPH where in the past the lights were calibrated to conform to the car speed limit of 25 MPH. Motorists were angry that cars were crawling up Third Ave. and pedestrians were worried that faster bike lanes would potentially increase dangers. DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez had yet to respond to her letter asking why no community input was sought prior to the change.

The dangers of renegade e-bikers in New York were highlighted a week ago when a British tourist was bashed in the face by an e-biker riding on the sidewalk, after a minor altercation while he was walking with the light across the intersection on Third Ave. and E. 69th St. on Feb. 28. He suffered a bloody nose but he said he was flying home to London on March 2 and never reported the incident to police.

The perils of e-bikes were post-pandemic New York have grown to the point where it even warranted a skit in the 50th anniversary show of Saturday Night Live. A bruised and battered Scarlett Johansson with a broken arm sings “Suddenly E-bikes” to the tune of “Suddenly Seymour.”

Micro-mobility advocates point out that bikes cut pollution and applaud the efforts by the city to make bike lanes safer. The expansion of the lanes is part of Mayor Eric Adams’s “Charge Safe, Ride Safe” action plan. The plan is supposed to make travel via bikes and scooters easier while minimizing the danger to pedestrians and creating speed-reduced areas to have cars turn more slowly.

According to a press release from the New York City Department of Transportation on March 5th, these protected bike lanes “reduce total deaths and serious injuries by 18.1 percent, and pedestrian deaths and serious injuries by 29.1 percent.” Among the avenues with these bike lane changes are Sixth and Seventh avenues.

“The Sixth Avenue protected bike lane is just one example of the newer, wider, more robust cycle tracks that NYC DOT has implemented recently in Manhattan, making streets safer and upgrading the riding experience for everyone using micro-mobility devices,” said StreetsPAC Executive Director Eric McClure in the press release.

On Sixth Avenue, those changes are being felt already. Between Lispenard Street in Tribeca and West 13th Street in the West Village, the new wider and safer lanes are flowing with pedal and battery-powered traffic. The Department of Transportation notes this as an especially dangerous area, with 18 deaths and injuries occurring in the stretch between 2019 and 2023. When Straus News went to visit the new stretch of Sixth Avenue, things looked to be going smoothly. Bikes, mainly e-bikes, flew up the avenue through the two-lane-wide green protected lane.

The riders, almost entirely delivery drivers, sometimes chose to stop on red, sometimes not. If they could get through the light without causing an accident or taking down a pedestrian, they went for it. On occasion, a bike could be seen going the wrong way down the wide lanes. While the riders certainly had room to move around and were relatively protected from traffic, some of their more dangerous habits were also on display. From Spring Street to 12th Street, it was business as usual, with about eighty riders being observed, with around half not stopping at red lights.

Over on Seventh, things were very much a mirror to Sixth. The changes between West 34th and 42nd Streets feature a new, wider lane for the two-wheel traffic of Midtown. Here, too, the riders appeared to appreciate the wider lane, riding two or even three abreast at times. Like on Sixth, though, it was still subject to some riders flying through red lights, others slowly working their way between the turning cars to get through on red, and some even stopping and waiting for green.

Despite some unsafe choices here and there, it is undeniable that the new lanes on Seventh Avenue are serving their purpose. In a period of just eighteen minutes, Straus News counted nearly ninety bikes, deliveristas and casual riders alike, cruising through the intersection at 7th Avenue and 37-38th Street, all doing so without incident, even if half of them did not stop for red lights.