New Yorkers Mark One Year of Ukrainian Resistance

One year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, New Yorkers from all walks of life are still working tirelessly to raise awareness and funds for the war effort.

February 24th, marked exactly one year since Russia’s invasion began in 2022. New Yorkers everywhere turned out to support the cause in various ways, with some heading to Brooklyn (home to the largest Ukrainian community in the US) for a benefit concert. I was fortunate enough to play at the benefit, along with several other musical artists. All proceeds went to a charity which assists injured Ukrainian soldiers.

The show took place at NYC venue TV Eye and featured bands The Fabulous Roman Candles, Loose Buttons, Crazy & The Brains, and Puzzled Panther. As lead guitarist of Puzzled Panther, I took the stage as part of the event. DJs and a dance-off contest rounded out the night.

“It’s a bit hard to process that the invasion of Ukraine has hit the one year mark and doesn’t seem to be any closer to a resolution,” says Eric Nizgretsky, frontman of the band Loose Buttons. “That’s why it’s super important to recognize how lucky we are and give back and help those in Ukraine who desperately need it.”

Proceeds from the benefit show went to nonprofit Kind Deeds, which provides prosthetics to Ukrainians wounded in the war. The organization provides medical treatment in Ukraine and later transfers patients to the USA to receive prosthetics and rehabilitation in New York.

“We connected with Kind Deeds through our good friend Eugene Hütz of Gogol Bordello,” says Nizgretsky. “When we started planning these benefit shows, Eugene and I chatted about the heroism of people in Ukraine. Kind Deeds is helping those wounded in the war regain mobility with prosthetics and get the Ukrainian people back on their feet.”

Hütz, frontman of the “gypsy-punk” band Gogol Bordello, originally hails from Ukraine and has been a passionate and tireless activist for the cause since the beginning of the war. Hütz and Nizgretsky previously teamed up to put on another benefit for Ukraine on February 18th at Baby’s All Right, with Loose Buttons performing and Hütz DJing. Puzzled Panther played a short set at that show as well; several Ukrainian soldiers with prosthetics from Kind Deeds were in attendance.

“This cause has always been really close to my heart, as I am a first generation Ukrainian-American,” adds Nizgretsky. “There was never really an option in my mind to sit back and watch the horror in Ukraine take place.”

“Playing this benefit show means and shows that no matter where you’re from or what language you speak, you can be a part of the way forward to peace (and the absolute crushing of the enemy),” says Victoria Espinoza, lead singer of Puzzled Panther.

Espinoza describes Alex, the founder of Kind Deeds, as “a one man operation, bringing the soldiers, providing housing, driving them to appointments, organizing press, and raising funds.”

Beyond our benefit show, New Yorkers acknowledged the significance of the 24th in numerous ways. Governor Kathy Hochul visited the Ukrainian church St. George in the East Village in an area known as Little Ukraine. She also directed several New York State landmarks to be lit in blue and yellow (the colors of the Ukrainian flag) on that day, including One World Trade Center and the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, and directed the Ukrainian flag to be flown over the New York State Capitol building.

“The State of New York stands with Ukraine and is proud to have the largest Ukrainian community in the United States,” Governor Hochul said. “Our prayers go out to the victims of this unjust war, and [on the 24th] we will raise the Ukrainian flag and illuminate State landmarks to showcase New York’s support for Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion.”

Those interested in donating to Kind Deeds can do so at https://kinddeeds.org/.