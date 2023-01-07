Nurses Ready to Strike Jan. 9 at 3 Mount Sinai Hospitals

The nurses’ union representing 8,000 workers at four private hospitals in the city--including three Mount Sinai units in Manhattan and Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx--said it plans to go on strike starting January 9th.

Hospitals are scrambling, cancelling elective surgeries and transferring some patients to non strike hospitals. The New York State Nurses Association gave a 10-day advance notice in order to allow hospitals to prepare for the strike and five hospitals subsequntly settled to avert a strike.

”Our main goal in these negotiations is to improve patient care, to save staffing and fair wages, to recruit and retain nurses,” said NYSNA president Nancy Hagans at a press conference Jan. 6

Mount Sinai, which has three Manhattan hospitals facing the strike that includes its headquarters in East Harlem as well as Mount Sinai West and Morningside hospitals, said on Jan. 6 that it is already moving babies from its intensive care unit to non-strike hospitals.

“We are seeking a resolution. The impact is great,” a Mount Sinai spokesperson told CNN while blasting the NYSNA leadership. “The union is jeopardizing patients’ care and it’s forcing valued Mount Sinai nurses to choose between their dedication to patient care and their own livelihoods.”

But NYSNA’s Hagans, in her briefing with reporters blasted hospital management. “The bosses have repeatedly broken their promises on staffing,” she said. “Our safe staffing standards are routinely violated and management gaslight the nurses when we try to enforce our current contract.”

Negotiations between the hospital and the nurses union reportedly broke down just after midnight on Jan. 6.

New York Presbyterian nurses reached a tentative agreement with the hospital on Dec. 31. Maimonides and Richmond University Medical Center on Staten Island, Flushing Hospital Medical Center and BronxCare also reached tentative agreements on Jan. 6. The new contracts call for wage hikes that amount to 19.9 percent over the life of the contract, the union said, with wage hikes of 7%, 6% and 5% per year over the next three years. Maimondies nurses already ratified the pact over the weekend with 94 percent voting in favor, the union said. Rank and file voting is underway at the other hospitals where tentative agreements have been reached.

Meanwhile, a nurse working at Montefiore who asked not to be named says that understaffing is one of the major issues motivating the strike there. With fewer nurses available to care for patients, those on staff are stretched thinner and thinner.

It’s Grueling, It’s Exhausting

“It’s grueling, it’s exhausting physically [and] mentally. It’s not good for patient safety. If the patient to nurse ratio is 5 to 1...there’s a potential for an error there. And the hypervigilance that is required to maintain a patient’s safety can be mentally and physically exhausting.”

The pandemic amplified many of the issues, worsening the understaffing. Emergency rooms are particularly hard hit.

“The emergency room is severely understaffed, so one of the things that they’re asking for is that we add more nurses to the emergency room staff,” the nurse told Straus News.

The first hospital to reach a new deal, New York Presbyterian Hospital, in addition to the pay hike, agreed to increase the ratio of emergency room nurses to patients. They also agreed to address understaffing and to not cut health benefits. However, the source at Montefiore says she’s not optimistic that a similar agreement can be reached at her hospital.

“We had a meeting [between union members and management last week] and it did get contentious. It didn’t seem like anything was resolved at all, actually, so I don’t think we’re even close to resolving it. And if we don’t come to some agreement, by Monday 6 am, there’s a strike at Montefiore.”

“It doesn’t look great from where I’m sitting right now,” she continued. “Hopefully there’ll be a change, that’d be great. No one wants a strike. But it doesn’t look at this point that that’s what gonna happen.”