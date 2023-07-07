NYC Shootings Drop By 25 Percent In First Half Of 2023 Compared To Year Ago

In a reassuring sign, the number of shootings tallied by the New York Police Department have taken a serious dive in the first half of 2023, with a 25 percent reduction over the same period in 2022. Acting NYPD police commissioner Edward Cában–who replaced Keechant Sewell after her sudden resignation–highlighted the dip at a Thursday, July 6th press conference.

“So far in 2023, nearly 200 fewer New Yorkers have been shot...again, that is not just a number. These are hundreds of real people, hundreds of families that are spared the devastating impacts of gun violence,” Cában said. He specifically noted that shootings had “decreased citywide for the past 13 consecutive weeks.”

Murders and rapes in this year-over-year period are also down by 9.5 percent and 10.3 percent, respectively, with robberies down nearly 5 percent. The standout exception is grand theft auto, which is recorded as being up by a considerable margin of 18.1 percent on a year-over-year basis.