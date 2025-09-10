NYPD Steps Up Patrols after Bridge, Tunnel Terror Threats

The NYPD said it is monitoring a potential terror threat involving bridges and tunnels connecting Queens and Manhattan in the run up to the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center

”Out of an abundance of caution, we are surging resources and you can expect to see an increase in police presence at critical infrastructure locations,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch in a press conference at One Police Plaza in which she also discussed the hunt for killer in a double homicide in Queens.

The commissioner did not mention any terror threats involving the west side bridges or tunnels leading to New Jersey or the Bronx spans.

“Based on threat reporting, which increases this time of year around the anniversary of 9/11, the UN General Assembly and the Jewish high holidays, we are monitoring threats against critical infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels connecting Queens and Manhattan.”

There are three East Side connections between Manhattan and Queens: the Robert F. Kennedy (Triboro) Bridge, the Edward I. Koch Queensboro Bridge and the the Queens-Midtown Tunnel.

Not mentioned were four other crossing that connect Manhattan to Brooklyn including the Manhattan Bridge, the Williamsburg Bridge, the Brooklyn Bridge and the Hugh L. Carey (Battery) Tunnel nor were any of the crossings on the west side that connect to New Jersey, including the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel and Holland nor the smaller Manhattan to Bronx spans including the Willis Ave. Bridge, the Madison Ave. Bridge and the Henry Hudson Bridge.

There is generally an increase in threat reporting in the post Labor Day period, Tisch said due to the 9/11 anniversary, the UN General Assembly and the Jewish high holy days.