NYPD Steps Up Security After Extremist Chatter About National “Day of Hate”

A group of anti-semetic extremists groups calling for a “day of hate” directed at Jewish establishments have put religious and law enforcement leaders on edge in recent days.

The NYPD Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau (ICB) sent an internal “situational awareness alert” notice Feb. 23 warning it “recently observed online domestic violent extremist messaging announcing a national ‘day of hate’ scheduled to take place on Feb. 25.”

The internal police department notice said that “members of the service are advised to maintain elevated situational awareness on Feb. 25 for DVE [domestic violence extremist] activism in the form of biased, in-person acts around the city that might garner higher interest from these types of actors based on locations’ affiliations with certain religious or social communities.”

“Based on ICB observations of extremist postings online and at least one shared propaganda video on a social media platform, the anonymous organizers of this overtly racist, anti-Semitic event are instructing likeminded individuals to drop banners, place stickers and flyers or scrawl graffiti as a form of biased so-called activism.”

The internal notice also said that according to one video “organizers requested that participants in the ‘day of hate’ photograph or record direct actions and submit them online in order to create a compendium of of exploist from around the country.”

It came only days after a handful of members of a neo Nazi group known as the National Socialist Movement, had targeted the play “Parade” that was in previews on Broadway. The play concerns a Jewish American named Leo Frank who in 1915 was falsely accused of being a pedophile and then tried and convicted of the murder of a 13 year old girl. The trial fueled anti-semitic violence and he was subsequently lynched by a mob.

Ben Platt who is playing Frank in the play learned after the first night of previews that patrons were targeted by the neo Nazi group that shouted at theater goers, held up an anti semitic banner and attempted to hand out literature to theater goers.

“It was definitely very ugly and scary, but a wonderful reminder of why we’re telling this particular story and how special and powerful art—and particularly theater—can be. It just made me feel extra, extra grateful to be the one that gets to tell this particular story and carry on this legacy of Leo.”

The West Side Institutional Synagogue on West 76th St warned congregants about the online chatter and said that it has been in touch with local law enforcement and “we are taking every necessary measure to ensure proper vigilance for the weekend.”

On the East side, one rabbi said he thought the threat was “a hoax” but at another East Side synagogue, a worker there said she believed it was very real. “There has been a lot of conversation and chatter about it nationally,” she said.

The Anti-Defamation League, Center on Extremism said “National Day of Hate” was originally proposed by a tiny eastern Iowa-based neo-Nazi group in early January.

“Over the past few weeks, individuals associated with other white supremacist groups and networks have indicated they will participate. These groups and networks have membership and supporters scattered around the country including the Goyim Defense League, Active Clubs and the National Socialist Movement.”

The ADL said that in recent years, white supremacist organizations have been calling for designated ‘days of action’ as a tactic to unite fellow white supremacists and draw attention to their cause.

Mitchell Silber, a security specialist to several Jewish organizations and one time civilian advisor to the NYPD said he maintains close contact with law enforcement officials across the metro area. “They are looking at it exactly as we are: a bunch of extremists and agent provocateurs who are looking for attention.” He said so far “none of the groups have engaged in violence per se.” But he said the worry is always that the anti-semitic rhetoric will spur some extremists to commit violent acts.

On Friday, the NYPD said in a statement, “While there are no identified threats to New York City, out of an abundance of caution, the Department will deploy additional resources to sensitive locations, including houses of worship, throughout the weekend. We urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant, and if you see anything suspicious, please call 1-888–NYC-SAFE.”

Silber said his advice is “be vigilant, stay calm and carry on.”